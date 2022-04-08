ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah woman dead after fall at Grand Canyon National Park

By Patrick Reilly
 4 days ago

A Utah woman died after falling in the Grand Canyon on a private boating trip, the National Parks Service said .

Margaret Osswald, 34, of Salt Lake City, plummeted approximately 20 feet near the Ledges Camp along the Colorado River around 6:30 p.m. on Monday sustaining fatal injuries, officials said.

Osswald was on day 6 of a multi-day private boating trip. Officials said she had hiked into the canyon to meet her group at Phantom Ranch, a historic lodge, when she fell.

Members of the river trip group said she was unresponsive and began administering CPR.

Grand Canyon National Park authorities requested an emergency helicopter response from the Arizona Department of Public Safety due to darkness, which arrived around 8:30 p.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner are conducting an investigation into the accident.

Osswald worked as an assistant director with the Utah Division of Water Quality, The Salt Lake Tribune reported .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z4Utq_0f2wye9J00 Osswald was on a multi-day private boating trip when she fell near the Ledges Camp along the Colorado River.National Park Service

“We are deeply saddened by this loss, and our thoughts and support go out to her loved ones at this difficult time,” the agency said in a statement to the paper.

She is the fourth person to die in Grand Canyon National Park this year. Just last week, a Colorado woman died after she fell overboard into whitewater rapids.

