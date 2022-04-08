ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

ISIS hostages forced to sing twisted take on Eagles ‘Hotel California’

By Mark Lungariello
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IgHK4_0f2wyacP00
Former hostage in Syria Nicolas Henin said he and other ISIS hostages were forced to sing a twisted take on the Eagles "Hotel California" called "Hotel Osama." ALAIN JOCARDALAIN JOCARD/AFP/Getty Images

ISIS hostages were forced to sing a twisted take on the Eagles’ “Hotel California” called “Hotel Osama” while being detained by US forces in Syria, a former prisoner revealed in testimony this week.

Journalist Nicholas Henin recounted the terrifying conditions of those held captive during the terrorism trial of former British citizen El Shafee Elsheik, 33, — an alleged member of a sadistic ISIS group nicknamed “The Beatles” because of their accents.

“Hotel Osama” included a lyric saying “you will never leave,” Henin testified on Wednesday, according to the BBC.

“If you try, you’ll die / Mr. Bigley style,” the lyrics continued, CBS News said. Bigley is a reference to Kenneth Bigley, a British engineer beheaded by al Qaeda in Iraq in 2004.

“It was terrifying for us, a joke for them,” Henin said about the US forces.

Elsheik is assumed to be one of the three masked “Beatles” that were involved in kidnapping schemes and tortured and beat at least 20 prisoners. The group beheaded four Americans and videotaped their gruesome murders.

Journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff were killed, as were aid workers Kayla Mueller and Peter Kassig.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l0xHD_0f2wyacP00
El Shafee Elsheikh is on trial and assumed to be one of the three masked “Beatles” that were involved in kidnapping schemes and tortured and beat at least 20 prisoners.

Elsheikh is believed to be the man nicknamed “Ringo,” who was known to preach about the reason for their imprisonment.

“They were trying to explain to us that even though we were not carrying weapons, we were still somehow a kind of fighter in the war between the infidel West and Islam,” said Henin, one of the former captives testifying in the trial which has so far lasted two weeks.

Kassig’s father, Ed Kassig, read a letter penned by his son in 2014 while still a prisoner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12yqdt_0f2wyacP00
The “Beatles” beheaded four Americans and videotaped their gruesome murders.

“Dad, I’m paralyzed here,” he wrote to his dad in the letter, which was delivered through a fellow captive. “I’m afraid to fight back. Part of me still has hope. Part of me is sure I’m going to die.”

Elsheikh is facing charges including conspiracy to commit murder and kidnapping.

Another member of the ISIS cell, Mohammed Emwazi aka “Jihadi John,” was killed in a US drone strike in 2015.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S3C7W_0f2wyacP00
Ed Kassig, left, read a letter written to him by Peter in which he expressed his suspicions he would be killed.

Alexanda Koety, a “Beatles” member who was flown to the US to face trial alongside Elsheikh, pleaded guilty to the murders of the Americans and faces life behind bars.

With Post wires

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Father ‘who lost 25 members of family including wife and twin babies’ in Syria gas attack wants justice

Gas attack victims from Syria have called for justice as those accountable remain unpunished, five years after the deadly chemical attacks. Abdel Hamid al-Youssef said 25 members of his family, including his wife and infant twins, were killed when poison gas was dropped on their home town Khan Sheikhoun, Syria in 2017. A UN-backed inquiry concluded the chemical attack was launched by the Syrian state. But as the attack reaches its five year anniversary, survivors and human rights campaigners say the failure to hold anyone accountable for chemical attacks in Syria could encourage further use of such banned weapons.“In seconds,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
Radar Online.com

Vladimir Putin's Only 'Indestructible' Supertank Destroyed, Adding Another Loss In Russia's War Against Ukraine

Vladimir Putin's only "indestructible" super tank has been destroyed. The T-80UM2 tank, nicknamed the Black Eagle, was reportedly demolished in Ukraine less than one month after Russia's President declared war against the Eastern European country. Article continues below advertisement. According to Military Today, the tank was somehow used in the...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jihadi John
Person
Kayla Mueller
Person
Peter Kassig
Person
Ringo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hostage#The Isis#Islam#Isis#British#Cbs News#Al Qaeda#Americans
The Week

Russia orders 135,000 new military conscripts, reportedly pulls troops from Georgia to Ukraine

Russia is redeploying 1,200 to 2,000 troops from Russian-occupied Georgia and reorganizing them into three tactical battle groups "to reinforce its invasion of Ukraine," Britain's Ministry of Defense said Thursday evening, its latest intelligence update. "It is highly unlikely that Russia planned to generate reinforcements in this manner and it is indicative of the unexpected losses it has sustained during the invasion."
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Country
Iraq
Daily Mail

Two Russian fighter jets that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month 'were equipped with NUKES with the aim of scaring Stockholm' after Putin had threatened military action if Sweden or Finland joined NATO

Two Russian planes that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month were equipped with nuclear weapons, it has emerged. The flyover near the island of Gotland on March 2 was a deliberate act designed to intimidate Sweden, according to Swedish news channel TV4 Nyheterna. A total of four planes had taken...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

'With all the people dying in Ukraine?' Nancy Pelosi snaps at reporter asking about the COVID relief left out of the spending bill - and then asks for DOUBLE the funding

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi grew frustrated with a reporter who repeatedly asked her about Covid relief aid as she reminded him that 'people are dying' in Ukraine. 'This'll be your third time,' the California Democrat told NBC News and Punchbowl journalist Jake Sherman when he said that he wanted to ask about Covid relief aid, which was left out of the 2022 budget bill.
PUBLIC HEALTH
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
22K+
Followers
18K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy