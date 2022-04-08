ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

501 Senior of the Month

WIBW
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring USD 501 Topeka Public Schools' board meeting,...

www.wibw.com

Comments / 0

Related
WIBW

40,000 lbs. of food available to distribute for families

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The food distribution is back at the Kansas Neurological Institute (KNI) and is planned for Thursday. Starting Thursday, April 7, at 9:30 a.m., 40,000 lbs. of nutritious food will be distributed to families on a first-come, first-serve basis. No I.D. is required to receive food. The...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

50 area veterans, students to embark on 2-day Honor Flight trip to D.C.

WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - Around 50 area veterans and students will embark on a 2-day trip to Washington, D.C., on Wamego High School’s Honor Flight. Wamego High School says its Honor Flight will embark on its ninth trip to share the national monuments in Washington, D.C. with honored veterans over a 2-day event.
WAMEGO, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy