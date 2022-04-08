Library has bookmark contest

The Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library is accepting entries until May 2 for its Summer Reading Bookmark Contest.

Information about how to design a bookmark and where to submit an entry is available on this form.

The library will award a $25 gift card to first place in three age categories — 5 to 11; 12 to 18; and 18 and older. The winning designs will be used during the Summer Reading Program. Registration for the reading program will begin in June. The theme this year will be Oceans of Possibilities