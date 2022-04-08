ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christian County, KY

Library has bookmark contest

By Jennifer P. Brown
 4 days ago

The Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library is accepting entries until May 2 for its Summer Reading Bookmark Contest.

Information about how to design a bookmark and where to submit an entry is available on this form.

The library will award a $25 gift card to first place in three age categories — 5 to 11; 12 to 18; and 18 and older. The winning designs will be used during the Summer Reading Program. Registration for the reading program will begin in June. The theme this year will be Oceans of Possibilities

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RLnAZ_0f2wxOBa00

Taking stock of community connections

This week, maybe more so than others, I’ve been reminded how fortunate I am to have such good connections to the community that I cover as a journalist. This has been on my mind recently for a couple of reasons. First because I got to engage with several readers...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Silent disco party planned at Hopkinsville Brewing

Hopkinsville Brewing, 102 E. Fifth St., is hosting a silent disco party from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, March 19. “Western Kentucky Silent Disco is bringing their setup to HBC … dance the night away to music that only you can hear!” a Facebook post describes. “Their DJ plays music on three channels, and you get to pick your favorite to listen to on your headset.”
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Clemens exhibit aims to better represent diverse rural queer community

An exhibit uplifting stories of rural queer experiences is currently on display at the Clemens Fine Arts Gallery at West Kentucky Community & Technical College. The multimedia exhibit – entitled “The Country Queers Art Exhibit,” after the collective that assembled it – displays 70 framed photos of community members across the country. The exhibit features audio excerpts from interviews with LGBTQ+ community members. It will remain on display through April 29.
VISUAL ART
Missoula theatre camp planned for July at Alhambra

The Pennyroyal Arts Council has opened registration for its annual summer camp with the Missoula Children’s Theatre. Students entering first through 12th grades may participate in the camp July 18 through 23. It will culminate in a performance of “Little Red Riding Hood.”. There is a $50 fee,...
MISSOULA, MT
Chamber seeks nominations for small business awards

The Christian County Chamber of Commerce is asking for nominations from the community for its annual recognition of small businesses. Local residents can use this online form to nominate a business or nonprofit for one of the 13 awards that will be presented at the Compass Awards banquet on Thursday, April 28, at the Silo Event Center.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Hopkinsville, KY
This is an independent, nonprofit news outlet that explores what's working, what's not and what's next in Hopkinsville's downtown district, where there are new signs of life and purpose following decades of decline from its heyday as the town's business and cultural center.

