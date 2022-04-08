Kansas City doctor talks about differentiating between allergies, COVID-19

While most people are aware of the many risk factors associated with complications from COVID-19, including diabetes and high blood pressure, a surprising connection has emerged with dental health. To help all of us brush up on our oral health routines amid the COVID-19 pandemic and in the future, Dr. Leonard Weiss, Chief Dental Officer for UnitedHealthcare joined Good Morning Washington. Recent research revealed that people with gum disease who become infected with COVID-19 are at increased risk of poor outcomes, including a greater chance of admission to the intensive care unit. This makes sense, as good oral health is a first line of defense to help the body protect itself from infections, systemic inflammation and various types of diseases.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 24 DAYS AGO