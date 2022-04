ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A historically Black beach on the Chesapeake Bay in Annapolis will become a public city park, thanks to an investment from the State of Maryland. Carr’s Beach, commonly known as “the Beach,” welcomed Black visitors since the 1930s, during a time of segregation. The last remaining parcel of the beach, set to be acquired, is known as Elktonia Beach. The Beach hosted legendary Black performing artists like Chuck Berry, The Temptations, Ike and Tina Turner, The Shirelles, Little Richard, and Billie Holiday. Governor Larry Hogan on Monday announced the state will provide more than $4.8 million toward the purchase...

