ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Texas teacher’s wishlist for student menstrual products goes viral

By Nexstar Media Wire, Kelsey Thompson
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2seuZC_0f2wwHXm00

CENTRAL TEXAS ( KXAN ) — Kylie DeFrance’s postman came up to her, asking if she knew she had 50 packages scheduled for delivery. The following day, dozens more packages arrived and a separate postman asked if a child had accidentally ordered them.

In total, DeFrance received more than 300 boxes of pads, tampons and menstrual products — and the packages continue.

DeFrance, of Bastrop, Texas, is an eighth-grade teacher at a Title I charter school in Austin, where many of her students qualify for free and reduced lunches. The financial means of being able to afford menstrual products does not extend to many of her students, who are often reliant on teachers to access pads and tampons.

FBI warns of sextortion schemes targeting teen boys

Setting up an Amazon wish list, DeFrance posted on her neighborhood Nextdoor page to seek outside financial support. She regularly spends between $100-$200 each month on menstrual products without reimbursement.

“A lot of these kids don’t have the luxury of getting to have all the things that they need,” she said.

What she didn’t anticipate was hundreds of boxes of pads and tampons delivered to her front door, with messages of support from community members.

“My house looks like an Amazon warehouse package store, like it’s insane,” she said.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AGVcs_0f2wwHXm00
    Middle schooler teacher Kylie DeFrance received hundreds of boxes of menstrual products for her students after her Amazon wish list went viral on her neighborhood Nextdoor group. (Courtesy: Kylie DeFrance)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BTiFN_0f2wwHXm00
    Middle schooler teacher Kylie DeFrance received hundreds of boxes of menstrual products for her students after her Amazon wish list went viral on her neighborhood Nextdoor group. (Courtesy: Kylie DeFrance)

With the surplus of supplies received, DeFrance said she has been able to create some period goody bags for students to take home with them, as well as sharing resources with other teachers. She said her hope is by normalizing periods — and giving students the products they need — they will be able to focus on their learning without their cycles being top of mind.

“I just want to make that something that they don’t have to think about or be stressed or worried about or uncomfortable,” she said. “You should be comfortable while you’re learning in school.”

From a financial standpoint, conversations surrounding period products have risen to the legislative level in recent years, with 24 states having removed sales taxes from menstrual products like pads and tampons.

"I think people sometimes think that removing a sales tax on menstrual products is insignificant," said Laura Strausfeld, founder and executive director of Period Law. "The truth is, though, if you think of the cost of these products, for people who can't buy them in bulk and who have to buy them as needed, it is significantly higher."

While Texas has not yet approved a sales tax exemption, DeFrance said she'll continue to do what she can at the local level to assist her students in need — with a few special neighborhood friends now helping out.

"When you are supporting a teacher's Amazon wish list, you're not just supporting the teacher — you are supporting 100-plus kids that love getting this support, especially from strangers," she said. "It's a really neat feeling. It's a cool feeling."

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
Simplemost

Teacher’s Viral ‘Desk Pet’ Rewards For Students Have Become Classroom Trend

Many teachers and parents may see TikTok as time-wasters, especially as they see kids spending countless hours swiping from video to video and viral trend to viral trend. Teachers, though, are resourceful people and some have found ways to connect to one another and boost morale through the video platform. An online, professional camaraderie has led to teachers finding inspiration to carry on with a career that is challenging in the best of times, and almost impossible during situations such as the COVID-19 pandemic. (Trust me, I used to teach!)
PETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Click2Houston.com

Texas teachers say they’re pushed to the brink by law requiring them to spend dozens of hours unpaid in training

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Editor’s note: This story contains explicit language. It was one thing to ask Texas teachers — during an ongoing teacher’s shortage — to make extra room in their busy home routines for online classroom teaching for months, then to monitor the latest in vaccine and mask mandates while waiting and adjusting yet again for a return to the classroom.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Texas#Amazon Warehouse#Fbi#Sales Taxes
The Independent

Alabama law could raise legal driving age just for transgender residents

Alabama trans youth are facing a pair anti-LGBTQ bills in their state that advocates say could make it effectively impossible for trans drivers under the age of 19 to receive a license.There’s been an avalanche of anti-LGBTQ legislation pushed across US states in recent months.South Dakota barred transgender girls from participating in sport. Idaho legislators might pass a bill that makes providing gender-affirming care ââpunishable by up to life in prison. In Alabama, legislators are set to vote on “Alabama Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act” this month, a that the bill would outlaw doctors from offering gender-affirming care to...
POLITICS
Jason Weiland

Check your SPAM – it could be worth $3 million

If you are like me, you never open your email’s SPAM folder. The only time I go in there is when someone specially asks me to check for a missing email message. But recently I took a deep dive and paid attention to what was in there and I found that more often than not, emails I didn’t know I was missing were there, especially in Gmail.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Amazon
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy