C.O. BMX racers prepare for this weekend’s Great Northwest Nationals in Redmond

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The last day before the Great Northwest Nationals kick off was a beautiful one.

Temperatures hit the upper 70s in Redmond as riders from Central Oregon and the greater area got their final warmup runs at Smith Rock BMX before this weekend's big event.

The track opened last Friday for the season and is one of the few tracks in the state open this early, according to track operator Seth Tassie.

"It's amazing," Tassie said. "I was at work watching the clock all day, trying to get out of there as quick as possible to get here and enjoy it with my BMX family."

The three-day national event will take place at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds & Expo Center, with riders as old as 40 and as young as 6 competing in 14 different events.

"It's great, because I don't have to travel anywhere -- and I get to sleep in my own bed," Redmond rider Cyrus Russell said.

The First Interstate Bank Center has played host to the event since 2008.

“It allows a lot of local riders to kind of experience that competition at a higher level, Tassie said.

One of those riders is Tassie's 6-year-old daughter Savanna, who will be competing in the 'expert' bracket for her age.

“I compete because I want to win lots of trophies,” Savanna told NewsChannel 21 Thursday.

Races start as early as 8:30 a.m. Friday morning. Admission to the event is free, but parking for the day is $10 or $30 for the weekend.

