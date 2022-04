Long Beach Poly class of 2024 linebacker Dylan Williams announced his commitment to USC on Monday morning, adding his name to the long and storied list of Jackrabbit/Trojans. “It’s been crazy, it’s been a fun day,” said Williams, a four-star 6-3 linebacker rated the No. 14 LB in the 2024 class by 247 sports. Williams is athletic and physical and has been running the hurdles for Poly’s track team this Spring.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO