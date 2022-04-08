Braves 2022 Opening Day Recap

Some excitement down in Memphis on Sunday afternoon, after a wild series of events during a college baseball game between the Tigers and UCF Knights. In the top of the first, UCF catcher Andrew Sundean launched what looked to be a three-run homer. However, it was subsequently called back after umpires determined there was too much pine tar on the freshman’s bat.
April 12 (UPI) -- The Lerner family will consider selling the Washington Nationals, manager Dave Martinez confirmed to reporters. Martinez told reporters Monday about the Lerner's interest in a potential sale. He made the comments the same day the Washington Post reported that the Lerner family hired an investment bank to research potential investors and "possibly buyers" for the National League East franchise based in Washington, D.C.
No matter how old the sport is, baseball always seems to occasionally provide you with something you’ve never seen before. Take this afternoon’s interleague game between the Colorado Rockies and Texas Rangers, which ended in 10 innings on, of all things, a walk-off illegal slide call. After the...
Atlanta Braves fans were not pleased with home plate umpire Angel Hernandez during Monday’s game against the Washington Nationals. One way to know how baseball season has finally arrived is when fans unite to talk about the questionable calls made by umpire Angel Hernandez. Atlanta Braves fans got a taste of it during their fifth game of the season at Truist Park against the rival Washington Nationals.
