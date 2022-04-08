ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian FX edge lower, South Korean won leads losses

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

April 8 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 123.790 123.92 +0.11 Sing dlr 1.362 1.361 -0.10 Taiwan dlr 28.871 28.828 -0.15 Korean won 1222.800 1219.5 -0.27 Baht 33.510 33.5 -0.03 Peso 51.500 51.39 -0.21 Rupiah 14372.000 14358 -0.10 Rupee 75.960 75.96 0.00 Ringgit 4.219 4.2165 -0.06 Yuan 6.365 6.3607 -0.07 Change so far in 2022 Currency Latest bid End 2021 Pct Move Japan yen 123.790 115.08 -7.04 Sing dlr 1.362 1.3490 -0.98 Taiwan dlr 28.871 27.676 -4.14 Korean won 1222.800 1188.60 -2.80 Baht 33.510 33.39 -0.36 Peso 51.500 50.99 -0.99 Rupiah 14372.000 14250 -0.85 Rupee 75.960 74.33 -2.15 Ringgit 4.219 4.1640 -1.30 Yuan 6.365 6.3550 -0.16 (Compiled by Tejaswi Marthi)

Comments / 0

Related
CharlotteObserver.com

These Asian Markets Are Most at Risk From Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine

The fallout of Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine continues to seep into other countries. Oil price increases in India are “far and away the most-severe impact in Asia, where most nations import oil, and will see their economies suffer,” Real Money Columnist Alex Frew McMillan noted recently. Now...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Locked down Shanghai residents not allowed to leave their homes even to get food seen screaming from their balconies

Residents of Shanghai were seen screaming from their balconies in protest against a draconian lockdown that allegedly doesn't even allow them to leave their houses to get food under China's "zero Covid" policy.Videos viral on social media show trapped residents howling and screaming from inside high-rise buildings at night. "People screaming out of their windows after a week of total lockdown, no leaving your apartment for any reason," wrote radio host Patrick Madrid while sharing the video.What the?? This video taken yesterday in Shanghai, China, by the father of a close friend of mine. She verified its authenticity: People...
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Korean Won#Emerging Markets#Yen#Asian
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies mixed, Philippine peso weakens

March 18 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 118.700 118.59 -0.09 Sing dlr 1.355 1.3534 -0.08 Taiwan dlr 28.323 28.456 +0.47 Korean won 1210.900 1214.3 +0.28 Baht 33.320 33.26 -0.18 Peso 52.320 52.14 -0.34 Rupiah 14325.000 14300 -0.17 Ringgit 4.199 4.1935 -0.13 Yuan 6.356 6.355 -0.01 Change so far in 2022 Currency Latest bid End 2021 Pct Move Japan yen 118.700 115.08 -3.05 Sing dlr 1.355 1.3490 -0.41 Taiwan dlr 28.323 27.676 -2.28 Korean won 1210.900 1188.60 -1.84 Baht 33.320 33.39 +0.21 Peso 52.320 50.99 -2.54 Rupiah 14325.000 14250 -0.52 Ringgit 4.199 4.1640 -0.83 Yuan 6.356 6.3550 -0.01 (Compiled by Riya Sharma; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
MARKETS
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Rupiah flat; most Asian currencies gain on Fed's growth view

* Regional currencies aided by weaker dollar * Indonesia c.bank keeps rates unchanged at record low By Riya Sharma March 17 (Reuters) - Rupiah was flat on Thursday, after Bank Indonesia held interest rates steady, while other Asian currencies gained after the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked rates as expected, dousing fears that policy tightening would hinder growth. Leading gains, the South Korean won surged 1.9% to a two-week high and the Thai baht rose 0.2%, while the Malaysian ringgit, the Singapore dollar, and the Taiwanese dollar also strengthened. The Indonesian rupiah was steady at 0.1%, after the country's central bank kept its benchmark rate at a record low of 3.50% and said the country's currency is expected to remain stable, supported by good fundamentals. Stocks in Jakarta were down 0.3% as of 0747 GMT, after falling as much as 0.6% and gaining 0.6% to hit a record high earlier in the session. "While the current crude prices are much higher than the budgeted price, we agree with BI that a temporary dislocation will not impact the outlook. Rather, likely higher tax revenues would allow the government to ringfence its consumers from inflation shock," said Kunal Kundu, India economist with Societe Generale. Kundu said the first rate hike in Indonesia is likely in June, and expects limited pressure on BI to act on the policy rate front amid crude prices already easing substantially from recent peaks. Hopes of more China stimulus and progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks also aided sentiment and pressured the dollar. . In a widely expected move, the Fed raised its benchmark rate by a quarter of a percentage point from near zero, the first increase since 2018. "The FOMC's statement was focussed on price pressures and yet comfortable that higher interest rates and quantitative tightening won't undermine the economic outlook materially," DBS Bank economists said in a note. Bonds in the region also saw some lifting of pressure, with yields on high-returning Indonesian benchmark bonds falling 10 basis points to 6.739%. Emerging Asian bonds excluding China continued to see foreign inflows for a 21st straight month in February, though analysts were turning pessimistic about the outlook due to concerns over higher U.S. rates, soaring inflation and growing global fallout from the war in Ukraine. The Philippines central bank said it was keeping a close watch on emerging risks to its inflation outlook after the Fed hiked interest rates and said the monetary policy decision will continue to be data-dependent, in remarks ahead of the BSP's rate-setting meeting on March 24. Stocks in Manila surged 1.9% to a one-week high and and China and Taiwan shares jumped more than 2.5% each, while peso scaled up to 0.2%. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Top gainers on the Jakarta stock index .JKSE include Apexindo Pratama Duta Tbk PT APEX.JK up 24.64% and Tanah Laut Tbk PT INDX.JK up 21.01% ** Top gainers on FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kl Index .KLSE include Hartalega Holdings Bhd HTHB.KL up 7.88% and Top Glove Corporation Bhd TPGC.KL up 7.43% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0714 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCKS STOCKS DAILY % YTD % X DAILY YTD % % Japan -0.08 -3.15 <.N2 3.46 -7.43 25> China <CNY=CFXS +0.07 +0.12 <.SS 1.45 -11.62 > EC> India +0.53 -2.02 <.NS 1.95 -0.28 EI> Indonesi +0.10 -0.31 <.JK -0.48 5.74 a SE> Malaysia +0.13 -0.62 <.KL 1.09 3.32 SE> Philippi -0.10 -2.28 <.PS 1.37 0.00 nes I> S.Korea <KRW=KFTC +1.76 -2.12 <.KS 1.33 -9.51 > 11> Singapor +0.17 -0.53 <.ST 0.55 5.93 e I> Taiwan +0.66 -2.68 <.TW 3.00 -4.23 II> Thailand +0.30 +0.45 <.SE 1.00 1.63 TI> (Reporting by Riya Sharma; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
WORLD
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies muted, Thai baht strengthens

March 16 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 118.200 118.28 +0.07 Sing dlr 1.364 1.3655 +0.10 Taiwan dlr 28.626 28.612 -0.05 Korean won 1241.700 1242.8 +0.09 Baht 33.370 33.51 +0.42 Peso 52.260 52.31 +0.10 Rupiah 14295.000 14325 +0.21 Rupee 76.610 76.61 +0.00 Ringgit 4.196 4.205 +0.21 Yuan 6.358 6.355 -0.05 Change so far in 2022 Currency Latest bid End 2021 Pct Move Japan yen 118.200 115.08 -2.64 Sing dlr 1.364 1.3490 -1.11 Taiwan dlr 28.626 27.676 -3.32 Korean won 1241.700 1188.60 -4.28 Baht 33.370 33.39 +0.06 Peso 52.260 50.99 -2.43 Rupiah 14295.000 14250 -0.31 Rupee 76.610 74.33 -2.98 Ringgit 4.196 4.1640 -0.76 Yuan 6.358 6.3550 -0.05 (Compiled by Riya Sharma)
MARKETS
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks, FX firm on China stimulus pledge, Ukraine ceasefire hopes

* Some deals with Ukraine close to being agreed - Lavrov. * Rouble plumbs consecutive lows as default risks mount. March 16 (Reuters) - Most emerging market stocks rose on Wednesday, buoyed by China’s pledge to roll out stimulus measures and on hopes of progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks, though jitters around inflationary pressures and the U.S. Federal Reserve’s rate verdict lingered.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX extends sell-off on Ukraine jitters

March 22 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 119.880 119.47 -0.34 Sing dlr 1.359 1.3575 -0.13 Taiwan dlr 28.573 28.487 -0.30 Korean won 1222.200 1216.3 -0.48 Baht 33.670 33.52 -0.45 Peso 52.400 52.41 +0.02 Rupiah 14340.000 14338 -0.01 Rupee 76.115 76.115 0.00 Ringgit 4.212 4.203 -0.21 Yuan 6.364 6.3568 -0.12 Change so far in 2022 Currency Latest bid End 2021 Pct Move Japan yen 119.880 115.08 -4.00 Sing dlr 1.359 1.3490 -0.75 Taiwan dlr 28.573 27.676 -3.14 Korean won 1222.200 1188.60 -2.75 Baht 33.670 33.39 -0.83 Peso 52.400 50.99 -2.69 Rupiah 14340.000 14250 -0.63 Rupee 76.115 74.33 -2.35 Ringgit 4.212 4.1640 -1.14 Yuan 6.364 6.3550 -0.15 (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru)
CURRENCIES
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks, FX under pressure as Russian sanctions, hawkish Fed weigh

* S.Korean won, Thai baht, Malaysian ringgit weaken * Singapore shares gain on easing COVID-19 curbs * Investors short on Thai baht for first time in 3 months - Reuters poll * Philippine c.bank holds rates, shares up 1% By Sameer Manekar March 24 (Reuters) - Emerging markets in Asia came under pressure on Thursday as uncertainty prevailed over potential impact from ever-tightening sanctions on Russia and consequent rise in commodity prices, further exacerbating inflationary pressures in the region. Global markets also faced the brunt of volatile commodities and an ever-more hawkish-sounding U.S. Federal Reserve. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan as well as the world equity index were down about 0.2% each. "Uncertainty, rather than unadulterated fears of demand shocks, is arguably the main driving force for the current market dynamics of declining equities, boosted bonds - corresponding to falling yields - and buoyant commodities," analysts at Mizuho Bank said in a note. In Asia, the South Korean won depreciated up to 0.6% against the dollar, while rest of the emerging currencies - the Thai baht, the Philippine peso, Malaysian ringgit and the Indian rupee - drifted within a tight range. Equities were largely mixed, with shares in Indonesia adding about 0.5%, India's Nifty 50 advancing 0.3%, while South Korea's KOSPI and Malaysian benchmark declined 0.5% and 0.2%, respectively. Singapore shares jumped 0.8% to their highest in four weeks, led by travel-related stocks after the city-state further relaxed COVID-19 curbs for fully vaccinated visitors. Barclays analysts "continue to expect bigger driver of economic growth this year to be government's efforts to further reopen domestic economy and international borders, which could lead to a very visible economic boost," they said in a note. They expect the city-state's economy to grow 4.9% in 2022, below last year's 7.6% growth but near the top-end of trade ministry's official forecast range of 3% to 5%. In the Philippines, the peso was up 0.1% while shares gained 1% as the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) kept its policy rate unchanged as widely expected, but raised inflation forecasts and highlighted its readiness to temper increasing price pressures. "A prolonged pause from the BSP even in the face of surging inflation could result in the de-anchoring of inflation expectations, requiring a more forceful tightening cycle from the BSP down the line," said Nicholas Mapa, a senior economist at Dutch-bank ING. "Given today's pause, we continue to price in a depreciation bias for peso given the widening differential with the Fed and as pricier imports translate to increased dollar demand in the Philippine spot market." Regional bond markets were also struggling in the wake of a hawkish Fed and uncertainties flowing from the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Singapore's 5-year yields edged higher to touch 2.133% for the first time since December 2018. The 10-year yields in Philippines, Malaysia and Thailand edged higher, while Indonesia's 10-year benchmark yield slipped slightly. Meanwhile, a Reuters poll showed investors were bearish on most currencies and turned short on Thailand's baht for the first time in three months amid intensifying geopolitical and inflationary risks. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Indonesian 5-year benchmark yields edge lower to 5.602% ** Thai FinMin sees high oil prices, inflation as temporary ** BOJ policymaker warns of prolonged inflation due to Ukraine war Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0726 GMT COUNTRY FX FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS RIC DAILY YTD YTD % % % DAILY % Japan -0.42 -5.41 0.25 -2.37 China <CNY=CF +0.09 -0.20 -0.63 -10.70 XS> India <INR=IN +0.03 -2.55 -0.43 -1.05 > Indonesia -0.03 -0.70 0.55 6.88 Malaysia -0.17 -1.54 -0.15 3.77 Philippines +0.08 -2.52 1.04 -0.56 S.Korea <KRW=KF -0.41 -2.48 -0.20 -8.33 TC> Singapore +0.01 -0.61 0.81 8.57 Taiwan <TWD=TP -0.16 -3.22 -0.18 -2.85 > Thailand <THB=TH -0.15 -0.68 0.35 1.58 > (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
WORLD
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies mixed; S.Korean won, Indonesian rupiah inch higher

March 23 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0213 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 121.080 120.8 -0.23 Sing dlr 1.356 1.3569 +0.07 Taiwan dlr 28.546 28.543 -0.01 Korean won 1214.500 1218.1 +0.30 Baht 33.460 33.49 +0.09 Peso 52.370 52.33 -0.08 Rupiah 14335.000 14356 +0.15 Rupee 76.175 76.175 0.00 Ringgit 4.215 4.215 0.00 Yuan 6.370 6.366 -0.07 Change so far in 2022 Currency Latest bid End 2021 Pct Move Japan yen 121.080 115.08 -4.96 Sing dlr 1.356 1.3490 -0.51 Taiwan dlr 28.546 27.676 -3.05 Korean won 1214.500 1188.60 -2.13 Baht 33.460 33.39 -0.21 Peso 52.370 50.99 -2.64 Rupiah 14335.000 14250 -0.59 Rupee 76.175 74.33 -2.42 Ringgit 4.215 4.1640 -1.21 Yuan 6.370 6.3550 -0.24 (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
MARKETS
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asia FX muted ahead of Fed decision, China's COVID flare up weighs on stocks

* Markets brace for Fed meeting outcome * China's COVID-19 cases mute risk * Bank Indonesia to hold rates on Thursday - poll By Riya Sharma March 15 (Reuters) - Emerging Asian currencies trod water and stocks fell on Tuesday as COVID-19 cases surged in China, with risk appetite also kept in check by expectations of a U.S. interest rate hike this week, and the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Expected to make its first interest rate hike in three years, the U.S. Federal Reserve is widely predicted to increase its policy rate by 25 basis points at a meeting which ends on Wednesday, with traders looking for indications about the pace of future rate hikes. Chinese equities lost over 2%, as China's efforts to curb its largest COVID-19 outbreak in two years raised concerns that the the mainland's economic growth would suffer in the first quarter. That weighed on the region, with equities in South Korea and Malaysia down more than 0.5% each and Philippines hitting a near seven-month low. Regional currencies were largely tepid, though the Taiwan dollar and Thai baht eased alongside the yuan , which hit a more than two-month low. Economists at Dutch bank ING were downbeat on the outlook for Asian currencies. "APAC FX is looking a lot weaker now, including the CNY, where stock outflows seem to be part of the story – that may be tied to fears of future sanctions in the event that China does play a more active role in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, together with the dampening effect of COVID outbreaks," they said in a note. "In any event, CNY has been a solid anchor in the region, so if that is beginning to shift, there could well be more collateral damage to the rest of APAC FX." Yields on high-returning Indonesian benchmark bonds , which had risen 1.9% last week, saw a marginal 5 basis points rise to 6.728%. Indonesian stocks were somewhat cushioned, however, as a Reuters poll found that analysts expect the country's central bank will only raise rates from record lows in the third quarter. Shares in Jakarta last traded 0.2% lower after gaining up to 0.6% but still fared better than their regional peers. Bank Indonesia will hold its policy meeting on Thursday. "Risk of outsized volatility that might compel Bank Indonesia to step in to anchor sentiment by hiking rate this week has decreased perceptibly," Wellian Wiranto, an economist with OCBC Bank said in a note. Indonesia has weathered the ongoing volatility well, "with USDIDR staying remarkably stable, bolstered in part by the country's status as a net commodities exporter," he said. The rupiah climbed as much as 0.2% on Tuesday. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Top gainers on the Jakarta stock index include Wahana Pronatural Tbk PT up 32.31% and Capitol Nusantara Indonesia Tbk PT up 29.37% ** Top losers on FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kl Index include Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd down 3.65% and Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Bhd down 3.5% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0439 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCKS STOCKS DAILY % YTD % X DAILY YTD % % Japan -0.11 -2.73 <.N2 0.33 -11.81 25> China <CNY=CFXS -0.14 -0.30 <.SS -2.18 -13.37 > EC> India +0.31 -2.61 <.NS -0.31 -3.08 EI> Indonesi +0.14 -0.42 <.JK -0.08 5.55 a SE> Malaysia -0.10 -1.00 <.KL -0.44 1.50 SE> Philippi +0.08 -2.60 <.PS -0.85 -5.11 nes I> S.Korea <KRW=KFTC +0.06 -4.26 <.KS -0.57 -11.65 > 11> Singapor +0.11 -1.19 <.ST 0.65 4.14 e I> Taiwan -0.24 -3.23 <.TW -1.84 -6.99 II> Thailand -0.27 -0.18 <.SE -0.09 0.06 TI> (Reporting by Riya Sharma; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
MARKETS
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Ukraine war jitters hit currencies, yields edge up

* Thai baht at lowest in over two months * Most regional bond yields inch higher * Singapore's 5-year bond yield at highest since May 2019 * Indonesian, Thai shares gain; Philippine stocks lose By Sameer Manekar March 22 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies extended their sell-off on Tuesday, with the South Korean won and Thai baht leading falls following a hawkish speech from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and the deepening crisis in Ukraine. Powell in a speech on Monday indicated the need to move "expeditiously" and possibly "more aggressively" to tame inflation, which lifted the dollar and Treasury yields. The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of major currencies, inched higher to 98.629, while Treasury yields shot up, with the benchmark 10-year yield jumping above 2.3% for the first time since May 2019. That, coupled with strong oil prices on the prospect of an embargo on Russian oil by the European Union, pressured Asian currencies. The South Korean won weakened 0.6%, while the Thai baht slipped 0.5% to touch its lowest since Jan. 10. The baht, the worst performing currency in the region last year and down about 1% so far in 2022, faces headwinds from the country's exposure to surging oil prices. Thailand, Southeast Asia's second-largest economy, is the biggest net oil importer in the region. "Any discernible recovery in the baht might be conditional on oil prices returning to a downward trajectory, which would in turn depend to some extent on more signs of easing in the Russia-Ukraine conflict," analysts at Maybank said in a note. Among other currencies, the Malaysian ringgit depreciated 0.2% to its weakest since early January, while the Indonesian rupiah and Singapore dollar inched lower. Most regional bond yields inched up, with yields on Singapore's five-year notes touching 2.015%, their highest since May 2019, while 10-year benchmark yields in India and Indonesia traded at 6.781% and 6.755%, respectively. While direct trade and investment impact from the Russia-Ukraine conflict to Southeast Asian nations is "contained", the indirect impact of rising oil and commodity prices and resulting inflation are likely to be felt on economic growth, analysts at Singapore bank DBS said. Meanwhile, the Chinese yuan edged lower to 6.3640 per dollar. China has not denounced Russia's invasion of Ukraine and Washington fears Beijing may be considering giving Moscow financial and military support, something that both Russia and China have denied. "China seems determined to maintain a diplomatically neutral stance when it comes to the war in Ukraine, but any signs of further implications and actions from the western nations could swing the dollar-yuan (pair) higher," Maybank analysts said. Among regional equities, shares in Indonesia and Thailand advanced 0.7% and 0.3%, respectively, while the benchmarks in Malaysia, Singapore and the Philippines slipped modestly. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Philippine c.bank to start tightening in Q4, earlier hike possible - Reuters poll ** China Evergrande, units unable to publish annual results by March 31 ** Indonesia aims to reduce 2022 bond issuance target by at least 100 trln rupiah ($6.97 bln) - finance minister Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0348 GMT COUNTRY FX FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS RIC DAILY YTD DAILY YTD % % % % Japan -0.35 -4.01 1.62 -5.34 China <CNY=CF -0.11 -0.14 0.14 -10.49 XS> India <INR=IN 0.00 -2.35 0.00 -1.36 > Indonesia -0.12 -0.73 0.41 6.11 Malaysia -0.21 -1.14 -0.02 1.23 Philippines -0.02 -2.73 -0.43 -2.75 S.Korea <KRW=KF -0.33 -2.58 0.78 -9.09 TC> Singapore -0.01 -0.64 -0.09 7.32 Taiwan <TWD=TP -0.25 -3.04 -0.30 -3.90 > Thailand <THB=TH -0.24 -0.62 0.26 1.24 > ($1 = 14,352.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
WORLD
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks, FX dip as Ukraine war, China pressure weigh, rouble steady

* China keeps LPR unchanged; traders bet on more PBOC support. * Rouble near 105 vs dollar; OFZ trading to resume at 1000 GMT. March 21 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks and currencies came under pressure on Monday as the war in Ukraine raged on and worries mounted over China’s wobbly economy, while Russia’s rouble inched up against the dollar in Moscow trade.
WORLD
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks, FX extend rally as Ukraine conflict intensifies

* Brazil's real heads for two-year high * Mexico to hike key rate; decision due 1900 GMT * U.S. issues fresh Russia-related sanctions * Latam stocks, FX outpace EM indexes * S. African rand at five-month high vs dollar after rate hike By Anisha Sircar March 24 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks and currencies gained for a seventh straight day on Thursday, with Brazil's real hitting a two-year high, as an ongoing rally in commodity prices offset jitters about the fallout of the Ukraine war, including fresh sanctions on Russia. The U.S. imposed fresh Russia-related sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine including sanctions against dozens of defense companies, 328 members of the Duma legislative body and the chief executive of Sberbank, the Treasury Department said. MSCI's broader EM index for stocks and currencies slipped, while Latam stocks and currencies gained more than 1% each. "Usually in a crisis, you would have high-yielding EM currencies selling off, but that isn't the case now, especially for the Brazilian real," said Jane Foley, head of FX strategy at Rabobank. "Commodities are really determining performance... despite an environment for EMs of slowing growth, higher interest rates, and some export markets slowing," Brazil's real jumped 1.5% extending its lead as the best-performing currency this year, thanks to the central bank's aggressive monetary policy tightening. The central bank on Thursday maintained its economic growth outlook for 2022 at 1%. "Even if there is a resolution, Russia is going to remain a pariah... Commodity currencies are going to remain in favor for months, if not years, because of a re-establishment in (supply networks)," Foley added. Mexico's peso gained 0.3% ahead of a monetary policy decision where the central bank is expected to raise its interest rate 50 basis points. Chile's central bank is also set to hike the country's benchmark interest rate by 200 basis points to 7.5% at its March meeting as it tries to rein in high inflation, a poll showed. The Chilean peso ticked up 0.3% against the dollar. South Africa's rand jumped 1% to its highest level since October 2021 after the South African Reserve Bank raised its main lending rate by 25 basis points, in line with forecasts. The central bank cited risks to the inflation outlook from the war, among other reasons for the hike. Hungary's central bank, too, raised its one-week deposit rate NBHK by 30 basis points to 6.15% at a weekly tender, extending its rate-tightening campaign as the Russian invasion of neighbouring Ukraine fuels further inflation pressures. The forint was steady against the euro. Elsewhere, Sri Lanka will seek World Bank assistance to stave off a severe economic crisis in addition to an International Monetary Fund rescue plan to be discussed next month, sources said. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1436 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1134.84 -0.52 MSCI LatAm 2635.60 1.65 Brazil Bovespa 117920.78 0.39 Mexico IPC 55419.31 0.48 Chile IPSA 4885.93 0.92 Argentina MerVal 90106.60 -0.07 Colombia COLCAP 1589.40 0.13 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.7733 1.48 Mexico peso 20.1526 0.34 Chile peso 789.9 0.19 Colombia peso 3805.51 -0.68 Peru sol 3.76 0.13 Argentina peso 110.1700 -0.09 (interbank) (Reporting by Anisha Sircar and Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
WORLD
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks, FX slip amid war-driven risk-off; Egypt's pound plunges

* Egyptian pound loses 14% as war prompts dollar flight * Ukraine's MHP defaults on coupon payment * Fed's Powell to speak at 12 p.m. EDT (1600 GMT) By Anisha Sircar March 21 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks edged lower on Monday, tracking dimmer global risk sentiment as the war in Ukraine intensified, which also sparked an almost 14% slide in Egypt's pound as investors fled risky markets for safer pastures. Ukraine defied a Russian demand that its forces lay down arms before dawn on Monday in Mariupol, as Russia's assault, now in its fourth week, stalls along most fronts, but continues to cause massive destruction. MSCI's index of emerging market stocks wilted 0.8% after rallying 3.4% last week on hopes of an eventual peace deal. The EM stocks index is about 23% off its record high in 2021 as the war roils financial markets and fuels stagflation fears. The index and its currencies counterpart are set to end the month lower. Egypt's central bank let the pound drop to 17.72-17.82 against the dollar after having traded at around 15.7 pounds to the dollar since November 2020. The currency has faced weeks of selling pressure as investors pull out billions of dollars from its treasury markets following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The central bank hiked overnight interest rates by 100 basis points in a surprise monetary policy meeting earlier on Monday. "Policymakers have finally woken up to (Egypt's) worsening external position," said Capital Economics economist James Swanston. "Pandemic-related factors have played a role, but the key driver has been an increasingly overvalued exchange rate." Analysts expect the currency slide to help with negotiations with the International Monetary Fund about possible assistance. This could reassure investors over Egypt's commitment to orthodox macroeconomic policymaking, Swanston said. Egypt's dollar-denominated government bonds rallied as much as two cents after the move, according to Tradeweb data. Fuelling nerves, Ukrainian poultry producer MHP is not planning to pay a coupon that was due March 19, according to a statement on Friday, making it the first Ukrainian corporate bond to default on a coupon payment. Gold prices edged up and the dollar steadied as the war buoyed demand for safe-haven assets. Markets now await remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell later on Monday for clues on U.S. monetary policy. Russia's rouble steadied near 105 to the dollar amid a resumption in OFZ bond trading. The yield on Russia's benchmark 10-year local-currency bonds rose to a record 19.74% in pre-market trading, before settling near 13.3% in the main trading session where the central bank was expected to step in. Elsewhere, central European currencies strengthened between 0.3% and 1% against the euro, recouping some of last week's losses. Mexico's peso and Brazil's real rose 0.1% and 0.2%, respectively. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1245 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1114.46 -0.76 MSCI LatAm 2499.53 0.06 Brazil Bovespa - - Mexico IPC - - Chile IPSA 4864.15 0.2 Argentina MerVal - - Colombia COLCAP - - Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.0119 0.09 Mexico peso 20.3809 -0.18 Chile peso 803.8 -0.24 Colombia peso - - Peru sol - - Argentina peso 109.6600 -0.13 (interbank) (Reporting by Anisha Sircar and Susan Mathew in Bengaluru Editing by Paul Simao)
MARKETS
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX eyes 2-year highs as war fuels commodity surge

* Latam FX on track for its 6th straight session of gains * Mexico expected to hike key rate 50 bps on Thursday * Brazil, Colombia, Chile, Mexico FX to end March stronger * Russian share trading to resume Thursday (Adds comment; updates prices, table) By Anisha Sircar and Bansari Mayur Kamdar March 23 (Reuters) - An index of Latin American currencies extended a five-day run on Wednesday, supported by a rally in commodity prices due to the war in Ukraine, with investors turning their focus to key interest rate decisions in Mexico and Chile in coming days. MSCI's index for Latam FX firmed 1.4% against a stronger dollar, on track for its highest level since February 2020 and its sixth straight day of gains. The benchmark has risen nearly 16% from its low in December. "Latam currencies outperformed due to positive terms of trade shock with higher commodity prices combined with many Latam central banks having gotten well ahead of the Fed in hiking interest rates, especially Brazil," said Gordon Bowers, analyst at Columbia Threadneedle’s emerging markets team. "Plus, they're geographically more isolated from spillovers due to the war in Ukraine given relatively limited direct trade links with Russia or Ukraine." U.S. President Joe Biden headed to Europe for an emergency NATO summit on Ukraine four weeks into Russia's invasion. Commodity prices, sent soaring by supply disruptions from the war, rose again with no progress peace talks. "We are continuing to see a rotation into other EM assets from investors exiting Russian assets," said TS Lombard economist Wilson Ferrarezi. The Brazilian real jumped 1.5% against the dollar and has added 6.6% this month. Central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto said inflation should peak in April, adding that the short-term figure would be a "little higher" than previously expected by policymakers. Mexico's peso firmed 0.5% ahead of a rate decision Thursday where the central bank is expected to implement a 50-basis-point rate hike. "Mexico's currency is more exposed to the U.S. rate hikes that are just beginning, and being a net oil importer tends to hurt Mexico's external accounts - so the central bank will continue to adopt a more hawkish tone," Ferrarezi said. Chile's peso was flat. Its policy meeting is due next week after the central bank in January enacted its largest rate hike in 20 years, lifting the benchmark rate by 150 basis points to 5.5%. Argentina is likely to hike its own benchmark interest rate again in April if inflation remains high, a source said, signaling more tightening after a 200 basis point raise this week. Argentina's unemployment rate fell to 7.0% in the fourth quarter of 2021, the country's official statistics agency said on Wednesday, well below market expectations, while its economy expanded 10.3% in 2021 and 8.6% in the final quarter of the year, roughly in line with estimates. Meanwhile, Russia plans to resume some stock trading on Thursday after a near monthlong hiatus, with 33 rouble securities to be traded on the Moscow Exchange. However, non-residents will be barred from selling stocks and OFZ rouble bonds until April 1. Annual inflation in Russia accelerated to 14.53% as of March 18, its highest since November 2015, said the economy ministry, as the battered rouble sent prices soaring amid unprecedented Western sanctions. Egypt has asked for the International Monetary Fund's support to implement a comprehensive economic programme, the IMF said. The Egyptian Pound rose 0.7% against the dollar, after the government let it depreciate by 14% on Monday. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1933 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1139.61 0.72 MSCI LatAm 2599.20 1.45 Brazil Bovespa 117414.51 0.12 Mexico IPC 55048.84 -1.21 Chile IPSA 4840.49 -0.98 Argentina MerVal 89858.54 -0.346 Colombia COLCAP 1576.79 1.35 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.8370 1.61 Mexico peso 20.1906 0.39 Chile peso 792.5 0.00 Colombia peso 3779.51 -0.61 Peru sol 3.765 0.29 Argentina peso 110.1700 -0.09 (interbank) Argentina peso 198 1.52 (parallel) (Reporting by Anisha Sircar and Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Blair and Jonathan Oatis)
MARKETS
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazilian real spurs Latam FX higher

* Brazil's real tracks near one-year high; up 12% YTD * Egypt's pound loses 14% as war prompts dollar flight * Fed's Powell reiterates hawkish outlook (Adds comment; updates prices, details, table) By Anisha Sircar and Bansari Mayur Kamdar March 21 (Reuters) - Latin America's currencies climbed on Monday, led by Brazil's real, as the region benefits from surging commodity and oil prices as a result of sanctions on Russia over the war in Ukraine. MSCI's index of Latam currencies added 1.1%, eyeing its third straight day of gains and heading towards its highest level since February 2020, while the broader EM currencies index slipped 0.1%. The Latam index has added more than 9% this year, with Brazil's real leading gains of 12.6% so far, luring investor attention despite several other risky assets losing ground during the conflict. "As Brazil is little exposed to Russian supply (with the exception of fertilizers) or demand, the Russian-Ukraine conflict should weigh down on Brazilian activity only indirectly," said Rabobank strategists Mauricio Une and Gabriel Santos in a note. "We expect (Brazil's) GDP to post a stronger pace in early 2022." On Monday, the real jumped nearly 1.5% against the dollar, while the Chilean peso firmed 1.2%. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major currencies, ticked up 0.1%. The U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell suggested a more aggressive tightening of monetary policy on Monday than previously anticipated. In domestic politics, former leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva holds a comfortable lead in the run-up to Brazil's election in October while voters blame incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro for surging fuel prices, a poll showed. In Argentina, the International Monetary Fund board will meet at the end of next week to decide on final approval for a $45 billion debt deal, the lender said on Saturday. Argentina's peso fell 0.3% against the dollar. The South American exporter of soy oil and meal, its main source of foreign currency income, raised the export tax rate on the two products on Saturday to combat inflation. "Latin America is still a very commodity dependent region, directly impacted from trade limitations coming out of Russia and the global price boom," said Rebecca Ray, a senior researcher at Global Development Policy Center. "They're essentially just trying to sail on these choppy seas as straight as they can." South Africa, too, is set to see some gains from the crisis, as elevated commodity prices improve the balance of trade and bolster the economy, according to TS Lombard. The country's currency was up 0.4% against the dollar. Elsewhere, Egypt's central bank let the pound drop 13.7% and was last trading at about 18 a dollar. The currency has faced weeks of selling pressure as investors pull out billions of dollars from its treasury markets following Russia's invasion. Russia's rouble traded near 104 to the dollar amid a resumption in OFZ bond trading. Colombian markets were closed for a local holiday. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1940 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1114.14 -0.79 MSCI LatAm 2540.61 1.7 Brazil Bovespa 116170.93 0.75 Mexico IPC 55467.06 2.03 Chile IPSA 4994.67 2.89 Argentina MerVal 90180.02 1.26 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.9494 1.35 Mexico peso 20.3625 -0.09 Chile peso 794.5 0.93 Peru sol 3.78 0.03 Argentina peso (interbank) 109.9600 -0.24 Argentina peso (parallel) 199 1.76 (Reporting by Anisha Sircar, Susan Mathew and Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Simao and Alison Williams)
BUSINESS
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies rise as oil slips, but set to log weekly falls

* Thai baht, Indian rupee top gainers * Thai baht set for fifth straight weekly loss * Equities set for weekly gains; Singapore shares up 2.5% * Indonesian, Indian 10-yr bond yields ease By Sameer Manekar March 25 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee and the Thai baht led gains among Asian currencies on Friday, supported by a weaker U.S. dollar and as crude prices dipped after the United States and allies considered releasing oil reserves. However, most regional currencies were still set to post declines for the week on the growing likelihood of aggressive U.S. interest rate hikes and the Russia-Ukraine conflict that has made investors risk averse. Investors over the week were also wary of oil importing nations, such as Thailand and India, which could suffer if Western economic sanctions were to hit Russian oil exports more severely. Oil prices were set to mark their first weekly gain in three. The Indian rupee firmed 0.3%, while the baht appreciated nearly 0.5% on Friday. However, both the currencies were set to post a loss of 0.5% for the week, with the baht eyeing its fifth weekly loss in a row. "Effects of higher oil prices on imports and slowing global growth on exports will become visible over the coming months and should lead to larger trade deficits (in Thailand)," analysts at Barclays said in a note. The Bank of Thailand was widely expected to leave its policy rate unchanged at 0.5%, where it has been since May 2020, when its policymakers meet next week. Meanwhile, the Indian rupee, which is trading at 76.15 per dollar, might see its equilibrium slide gradually on a depreciating path towards 77, analysts at DBS Bank said in a note. The rupee had tested a record low of 77 per dollar earlier this month. Equities in the region were hemmed into a range on Friday, and were broadly set to post a weekly gain as expectations of upsized rate hikes led investors to exit bond markets and put money into equities. Shares in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Thailand were chasing gains of between 0.3% and 0.9% for the week. Singapore's Straits Times index was eyeing a 2.5% weekly gain, its third in a row, buoyed by the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in the city-state. Regional bond markets stabilised on Friday. Indonesia's 10-year yields, among the top-yielders in the region, slipped to 6.711%, their lowest level since March 14. "The global condition isn't conducive enough (for Indonesian bonds) due to persisting pressures from both the geopolitical conflict in Ukraine and the Fed's more aggressive measures on its tightening monetary policy," Maybank analysts said. "We expect investors to take momentum for applying 'buy on weakness' strategy for the rupiah bonds, especially for benchmark series." Elsewhere, China's yuan strengthened up to 6.3585 per dollar, rebounding from a 10-day low seen on Thursday. It was set to inch lower over the week as pressures from an aggressive Fed and geopolitical risks persist. HIGHLIGHTS: ** India's 10-year benchmark yields edge lower to 6.824% ** Malaysia's major telcos mull equity stakes in state 5G agency ** China COVID cases fall, govt. inspecting Shanghai, other outbreaks Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0638 GMT COUNTRY FX FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS RIC YTD YTD DAILY % DAILY % % % Japan +0.32 -5.63 0.14 -2.23 China <CNY=CF +0.06 -0.13 -0.77 -11.39 XS> India <INR=IN +0.24 -2.43 -0.19 -0.95 > Indonesia +0.04 -0.61 -0.86 6.19 Malaysia +0.21 -1.21 0.12 4.12 Philippines +0.07 -2.35 -0.11 -0.67 S.Korea <KRW=KF +0.00 -2.48 0.01 -8.32 TC> Singapore +0.12 -0.49 0.49 9.37 Taiwan <TWD=TP -0.03 -3.26 -0.12 -2.97 > Thailand <THB=TH +0.21 -0.36 0.21 1.61 > (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)
MARKETS
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asia FX, stocks retreat on Russia sanctions caution, dollar strength

* S.Korean won, Thai baht, Philippine peso decline * Singapore shares gain on easing COVID-19 curbs * Philippine cenbank seen holding rate - Reuters poll By Sameer Manekar March 24 (Reuters) - Asian currencies and most regional share markets weakened on Thursday as U.S. President Joe Biden sought to persuade European leaders to impose more sanctions on Russia, while the Federal Reserve's hawkishness kept global markets under pressure. "Uncertainty, rather than unadulterated fears of demand shocks, is arguably the main driving force for the current market dynamics of declining equities, boosted bonds - corresponding to falling yields - and buoyant commodities," analysts at Mizuho Bank said in a note. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.6%, while Japan's Nikkei retreated from a more than two-month high as a rise in crude oil prices stoked inflation concerns. In Asia, South Korean won weakened 0.6%, a day after the country nominated International Monetary Fund official Rhee Chang-yong as its new central bank chief. Rhee is expected to maintain the Bank of Korea's efforts to curb inflation, while taking a less hawkish stance than his predecessor. Elsewhere, Thai baht, Philippine peso, Singapore dollar and Malaysian ringgit eased marginally as the U.S. dollar gained ground against major currencies. Overnight, U.S. Treasuries witnessed a sharp sell-off, with the 10-year benchmark yields retreating from an almost three-year peak, as investors assessed the U.S. Federal Reserve's hawkish stance. Asian bond markets also suffered a continued sell-off. Singapore's 5-year yields edged higher to touch 2.133% for the first time since December 2018. The 10-year yields in Philippines, Malaysia and Thailand edged higher, while Indonesia's 10-year benchmark yield slipped slightly. Among Asia's equity markets, Singapore shares jumped 0.8% to their highest in four weeks, led by travel-related stocks after the city-state further relaxed COVID-19 curbs for fully vaccinated visitors. The city-state's flagship carrier Singapore Airlines jumped 2.9%, transport services provider ComfortDelGro Corp advanced 4.2%, while resorts and casino developer Genting Singapore added 3.8%. Elsewhere, shares in Indonesia and the Philippines gained about 0.5% each, while South Korea's KOSPI and Malaysian benchmark declined 0.5% and 0.2%, respectively. Meanwhile, the Philippine central bank, in a decision due later in the day, is widely expected to keep its policy rate unchanged. Analysts at TD Securities expect the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to hike rates in the second half of this year, while a Reuters poll predicted the overnight repurchase facility would move up 50 basis points in the last quarter. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Indonesian 5-year benchmark yields edges lower to 5.615% ** Thai FinMin sees high oil prices, inflation as temporary ** Singapore's Olam expects delay in IPO of its food ingredients unit Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0345 GMT COUNTRY FX FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS RIC YTD YTD % DAILY % DAILY % % Japan -0.04 -5.05 <.N22 -0.87 -3.46 5> China <CNY=C 0.00 -0.28 <.SSE -0.54 -10.62 FXS> C> India <INR=I 0.00 -2.58 <.NSE 0.00 -0.62 N> I> Indonesia -0.10 -0.77 <.JKS 0.42 6.74 E> Malaysia -0.07 -1.44 <.KLS -0.13 3.79 E> Philippines -0.06 -2.65 <.PSI 0.41 -1.18 > S.Korea <KRW=K -0.47 -2.53 <.KS1 -0.63 -8.73 FTC> 1> Singapore -0.01 -0.63 <.STI 0.89 8.66 > Taiwan <TWD=T -0.20 -3.25 <.TWI -0.25 -2.92 P> I> Thailand <THB=T -0.15 -0.68 <.SET 0.26 1.49 H> I> (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

400K+
Followers
313K+
Post
192M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy