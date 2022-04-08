ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Fairmont Senior girls lax routs Morgantown

 4 days ago

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Fairmont Senior girls lacrosse team had no issue defeating Morgantown on its home turf 18-3 on Thursday night.

Morgantown had the possession early on but once Emily Decker scored back-to-back goals, the momentum was on the Polar Bears’ side.

Decker then assisted Chloe Travelstead for the Polar Bears’ third goal of the night for a 3-0 lead.

Fairmont didn’t let up. Davis and Elkins women’s lacrosse signee Madison Jones took the next one straight to the net herself for a 4-0 advantage.

Then Aubrey Harrison scored for the fifth goal of the game and Fairmont Senior never lost the lead, cruising to an 18-3 victory.

