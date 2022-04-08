ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, WV

Ten-run first inning sends Indians over Bees in five innings

By Abbie Backenstoe
 4 days ago

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- Bats were hot early on for the Bridgeport Indians in Thursday night’s game against East Fairmont.

It seemed the first inning was all Bridgeport needed to secure a 15-4 win in five innings.

Aidan Paulsen started the night off with a 2 RBI single to put the first two runs on the board to give Bridgeport the lead it never lost.

It was RBI after RBI from there. Several Indians drove in runs to extend the lead to 10-0 after the top of the first inning.

East Fairmont put its first run on the board in the bottom of the third but the damage had already been done.

Bridgeport took the win with Zach Nicholson named winning pitcher. Nicholson pitched three innings and recorded six strikeouts.

Cam Cole went 3-3 with 2 RBI.

