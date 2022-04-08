ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shesterkin stops 30 as Rangers again beat Penguins 3-0

By Allan Kreda - Associated Press
 4 days ago
Pittsburgh Penguins center Jeff Carter (77) and New York Rangers center Andrew Copp (18) Pittsburgh Penguins center Jeff Carter (77) and New York Rangers center Andrew Copp (18) vie for the puck on a faceoff during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 7, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews) (Bebeto Matthews/AP)

NEW YORK — Frank Vatrano and Artemi Panarin scored in the second period, Igor Shesterkin stopped 30 shots for his fourth shutout of the season and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-0.

Dryden Hunt added an empty-net goal in the final minute and Mika Zibanejad had two assists for New York, which is 6-1-1 in its last eight games — including three victories against Pittsburgh.

Tristan Jarry had 21 saves for Pittsburgh, which has lost four of five and is 2-5-1 in its last eight.

