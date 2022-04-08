ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, AR

Jefferson Co. deputies investigating Thursday night deadly shooting

By Chris Counts
 4 days ago

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark. – Jefferson County deputies are investigating a Thursday evening deadly shooting.

According to investigators, the shooting happened at 6:56 p.m. in the 3100 block of Eva Drive near the Hardin Community.

Deputies say when they arrived, they found a man who had been shot at a home and was unresponsive.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by a Jefferson County deputy coroner soon after.

The identity of the victim has not been released and his body was sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy to determine the manner and cause of death.

Investigators say a person of interest has been detained.

The investigation is ongoing.

