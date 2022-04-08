ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowans respond to the confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson

By Lauren Johnson
KCCI.com
 4 days ago

www.kcci.com

The Independent

‘A smoking rifle’: Donald Trump Jr accused of ‘treasonous criminality’ over 2020 election texts

Two days after Election Day, Donald Trump Jr discussed a plan to “control” the outcome of the 2020 presidential election with his father’s chief aide, revelations that former Trump administration officials and legal experts say show the extraordinary depths the former president planned to maintain power, before results were even finalised.In text messages reported by CNN and obtained by a congressional probe into the events leading up to and surrounding the 6 January, 2021 attack on the US Capitol, Trump Jr told then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows “we have operational control” and “multiple paths” to determined the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Rolling Stone

Republicans Found the ‘Election Fraud’… at Their Own Convention

Click here to read the full article. The irony is just too good. Two Republican delegates were caught trying to vote more than once in the county clerk primary at Salt Lake County’s GOP nominating convention, an event where officials touted the party’s “election integrity” efforts. Two men attempted to submit more than one paper ballot into the primary ballot box, according to Salt Lake County GOP Chairman Chris Null. They were caught in the act and then stripped of their delegate titles. “One person took two ballots and stuffed [them] into the container … he ran off,” said Null, according...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
KCCI.com

Judge rules Abby Finkenauer cannot appear on Iowa primary ballot

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Polk County district judge has ruled Democrat Abby Finkenauer cannot appear on the Iowaprimary election ballot for U.S. Senate. The court heard arguments Wednesday in a suit filed by two Iowa Republicans. Kim Schmett and Leanne Pellett, who have served as Republican county officials, challenged the decision by the State Objections Panel to reject their challenge of Finkenauer.
POLK COUNTY, IA
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene defends Jan 6 because it ‘only happened one time’ as she berates journalist on video

Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene criticised the media attention on the 6 January Capitol insurrection, arguing that it “only happened one time”.On Sunday, Ms Greene tweeted a video of herself berating NBC News journalist Scott Wong as he asked her about the 2021 riot.“Do you think it was a mistake for [House Republican Minority Leader] Kevin McCarthy to remove all of the Republicans on the January 6 committee once [Speaker Nancy] Pelosi took off [Illinois Representative] Jim Banks and [Ohio Representative] Jim Jordan?” Mr Wong asked.“The American people are fed up with this over-dramatisation of a riot that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KCCI.com

Reynolds: Controversial Iowa resource center to close in 2024

GLENWOOD, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds on Thursday announced a troubled state facility will close in 2024. Reynolds said the Glenwood Resource Center will close. The facility, located in Glenwood, Iowa, was the center of a federal investigation over the way it treated people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
GLENWOOD, IA
The Independent

Ted Cruz demands Yale punish protesters who disrupted ‘free speech’ event featuring anti-LGBT+ group

Texas Senator Ted Cruz joined fellow Republicans in calling on Yale University to punish a group of students who disrupted an event last month that included a designated LGBT+ hate group, as he braces for protests against his own visit to the school.In what has billed by conservatives as an attack on “free speech”, the students held placards during the 10 March event by Yale’s Federalist Society, a traditionally conservative group, to voice their opposition, as Yale Daily News reported. It included a speaker from Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), who have been described as “anti-LGBT+” by the Southern...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

New York Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin arrested for conspiring to commit bribery

New York Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin has been arrested for conspiring to commit bribery while he served as a state senator. Mr Benjamin surrendered early on Tuesday following an indictment relating to a federal bribery conspiracy. The alleged scheme involved transferring fraudulent donations to a previous campaign, The New York Times reported. The indictment and arrest come after an investigation by the FBI and the US attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York. Mr Benjamin faces allegations that he directed state funds to a real estate investor in Harlem in exchange for pushing through thousands of dollars worth of illegal campaign contributions to Mr Benjamin’s failed campaign last year for New York City comptroller. The investor was arrested in November last year on federal charges. The US attorney’s office confirmed that Mr Benjamin had been arrested on “bribery and other offenses”. More follows...
POLITICS
KCCI.com

Production woes stall Des Moines Register newspaper delivery

DES MOINES, Iowa — Production issues at the Des Moines Register prevented delivery of the paper to subscribers Friday morning. The Register's website says crews are working to fix the problem. Copies will be delivered to subscribers when as soon as they resume printing the paper. “The Register management...
DES MOINES, IA
Salon

Young White House aide was go-between from Giuliani to Trump during coup campaign

During the frantic period between the 2020 election and the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol, a young White House aide named Garrett Ziegler served as a conduit of information from a network of teams led by lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell to President Trump, as the operatives generated unfounded and specious claims in an attempt to delegitimize the 2020 presidential election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KCCI.com

KCCI Archive: Tornadoes swept through portions of Iowa on April 8, 1999

DES MOINES, Iowa — It was a sunny Iowa day with a high in the 70s before a line of tornadoes ripped through portions of the state. On April 8, 1999, a strong system of thunderstorms developed over Nebraska and western Iowa before moving east through the state. A tornado outbreak developed that afternoon and evening and brought damage to several counties.
IOWA STATE

