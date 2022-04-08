Iowans respond to the confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson

New York Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin has been arrested for conspiring to commit bribery while he served as a state senator. Mr Benjamin surrendered early on Tuesday following an indictment relating to a federal bribery conspiracy. The alleged scheme involved transferring fraudulent donations to a previous campaign, The New York Times reported. The indictment and arrest come after an investigation by the FBI and the US attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York. Mr Benjamin faces allegations that he directed state funds to a real estate investor in Harlem in exchange for pushing through thousands of dollars worth of illegal campaign contributions to Mr Benjamin’s failed campaign last year for New York City comptroller. The investor was arrested in November last year on federal charges. The US attorney’s office confirmed that Mr Benjamin had been arrested on “bribery and other offenses”. More follows...

