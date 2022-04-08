Bicyclist Crashes Into Sarasota Transit Trolly, One Person Transported To Sarasota Memorial

SARASOTA, FL. – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is currently assisting the Florida Highway Patrol on a crash involving an electric bicycle and a Sarasota County Area Transit Trolly.

Preliminary reports say the bicycle struck the rear of the trolly, resulting in serious injuries to the bicyclist. The crash happened in the 6300 Block of Midnight Pass Road.

The unidentified bicyclist was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

“We are asking motorists to avoid the area at this time,” said Sarasota Sheriff’s Office.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .