Bicyclist Crashes Into Sarasota Transit Trolly, One Person Transported To Sarasota Memorial

By Local BN - Jorge Borges
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 4 days ago
SARASOTA, FL. – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is currently assisting the Florida Highway Patrol on a crash involving an electric bicycle and a Sarasota County Area Transit Trolly.

Preliminary reports say the bicycle struck the rear of the trolly, resulting in serious injuries to the bicyclist. The crash happened in the 6300 Block of Midnight Pass Road.

The unidentified bicyclist was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

“We are asking motorists to avoid the area at this time,” said Sarasota Sheriff’s Office.

