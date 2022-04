When the baton was passed from former San Bernardino County Sheriff John McMahon to his hand-picked successor Shannon Dicus the ink was hardly dry from his official swearing in ceremony when the Captain of the Coroner Division issued a press release labeled, “Temporary Operating Procedure” announcing that although Coroner Division policy designates the division has the responsibility for approving and posting its press releases, it “recognizes that some deference is proper when other divisions are involved in certain incidents.”

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO