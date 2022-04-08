National builder buys acreage for 300-plus homes in Gaston County

D.R. Horton Inc. has acquired 158.3 acres in Gaston County for a residential project including 300 single-family homes. COURTESY LAND ADVISORS ORGANIZATION

Mecklenburg County’s most active homebuilder has snagged land in Gaston County for a large project. — Mecklenburg County’s most active homebuilder has snagged land in Gaston County for a large project.

[ ALSO READ: Gastonia shoots down plan for $75M mixed-use project after pushback ]

National homebuilder D.R. Horton Inc. has acquired 158.3 acres at Forbes Road and U.S. Highway 321 south of Gastonia. The company paid nearly $3.5 million for the land, which will be home to a project including more than 300 single-family homes.

[WATCH BELOW:Gaston County couple goes behind the lines to help Ukrainian refugees

©2022 Cox Media Group