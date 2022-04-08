National builder buys acreage for 300-plus homes in Gaston County
National homebuilder D.R. Horton Inc. has acquired 158.3 acres at Forbes Road and U.S. Highway 321 south of Gastonia. The company paid nearly $3.5 million for the land, which will be home to a project including more than 300 single-family homes.
