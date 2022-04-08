ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vail, CO

Vail Town Council Authorizes three housing purchases

By Vail Daily Staff Report
The Vail Town Council, in its role as a housing leader and employer, has invested in three new home opportunities for the town’s municipal employees and persons employed at businesses in Vail. At its April 5 meeting, council members approved the purchase of the three homes located in...

