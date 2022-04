DULUTH, Minn.- A brush fire Sunday out in Gary New Duluth is a reminder, firefighters say, that we’re entering one of the seasons where grass and wildland fires are common. According to firefighters out at Station 10 in Gary, sparks from railway tracks off Becks Road, which is near Grand Avenue, likely started a brush fire that burned for about an acre to an acre and a half.

DULUTH, MN ・ 11 HOURS AGO