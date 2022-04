DULUTH, Minn. – Blacklist Brewing’s new spot on Superior Street requires just a few more household type things before the company makes the big move. The business is still in the works of hooking up tap lines, tanks, paint work, and moving in furniture. The new space is three times bigger than the current spot and will include an event room, three axe throwing lanes with a viewing area, and a stage for beer shows.

