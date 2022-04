Just like the buzzards returning to Hinckley, ennui and dissatisfaction have settled across the fan base of the Dallas Cowboys in a perennial tradition. It is an odd thing. The team tells us every year what they are going to do, they do it almost to a fault, and we somehow feel betrayed. It feels worse this year, somehow, because they have only signed three outside free agents this year. The latest acquisition, RB and ST asset Ryan Nall, is a real poster child for how Stephen Jones loves him some unknown bargain signings.

