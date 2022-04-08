ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollywood, FL

Power outage at Universal Studios Hollywood leaves 11 people stuck on ride

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ERISc_0f2wrBM300

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. — A power outage caused 11 people to become stuck on a ride at Universal Studios Hollywood on Thursday.

The parkgoers were stranded on the theme park’s Transformers ride at about 3:45 p.m. PDT, KABC-TV reported. The outage also impacted the Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey ride within the Wizarding World Of Harry Potter section of the park, according to KNBC-TV.

No injuries were reported and crews were able to remove all patrons off the rides safely, according to KABC.

“As a result of a power interruption from So Cal Edison, we experienced a brief power dip which resulted in exiting guests from some attractions,” a spokesperson for Universal Studios Hollywood said in a statement. “Power has been fully restored and we’re working to get a few remaining attractions back online. The theme park remains open.”

The scene was clear by 5 p.m. PDT, according to KNBC.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hollywood, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Hollywood, FL
WDW News Today

REVIEW: New ‘The Secret Life of Pets’ Puppy Chow at Universal Studios Hollywood is Supremely Satisfying

We stopped by Palace Deli & Market at Universal Studios Hollywood to pick up some puppy chow. Keep on reading for our review of these new “The Secret Life of Pets” snacks. There are two varieties of Max’s Puppy Chow – a dark and a light. They both taste exactly the same and are listed to have the same ingredients (Chex cereal, rolled in chocolate and dusted with either a small amount or a large amount of powdered sugar), though one does seem more chocolatey than the other.
PET SERVICES
The Independent

Brooklyn shooting - live: Manhunt for shooter after multiple shot on NYC subway during rush hour

At least five people have been injured in a shooting and possible explosion on a Brooklyn subway during Tuesday morning’s rush hour, as crowds of New Yorkers commuted to work. The FDNY said that it was called to reports of smoke at the 36th Street and Fourth Avenue station in Sunset Park at around 8:30am and discovered multiple people suffering from gunshot wounds.The extent of the victims’ injuries remains unclear. Law enforcement officials have not released any information on a possible suspect.However several law enforcement sources told NBC New York that the male suspect appeared to be wearing clothing that resembles that worn by MTA workers.Sources told ABC7 that the suspect was also wearing a gas mask. Read More Brooklyn shooting: Police hunt masked gunman as 13 injured in shootings and explosion on rush hour trainBrooklyn subway shooting: Everything we know about the attack
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Outage#The Rides#Kabc Tv#Knbc Tv#Transformers#Cox Media Group
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
88K+
Followers
99K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy