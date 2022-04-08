ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ford Q2 Dividend Details Are Here

By Rachit Vats
Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) said on Thursday it will pay a second-quarter dividend of 10 cents per share on outstanding shares of the company's common and Class B stock. What Happened: This is the third such payout for the legacy automaker that...

