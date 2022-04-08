Memphis 901 FC bows out of U.S. Open Cup

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Over the course of a 34-game USL Championship season, the good teams will separate themselves from the also-rans. But in a one-game, knockout competition like the U.S. Open Cup, anything can happen.

Memphis 901 FC is still in the figuring out stage of whether it will be a good team or an also-ran. But its Cup run ended at the first hurdle Thursday.

Chattanooga FC stunned the visitors in the with a goal in the first minute of play and went on to defeat Memphis, 3-1. It was a surprising result considering the gulf between the two clubs; Chattanooga plays in the National Independent Soccer Association, the fourth level of pro soccer in the U.S.

But the home team asserted itself right from the start as Alex McGrath took advantage of some confusion in the Memphis’ defense to score before many of the fans at historic Finley Stadium had even found their seats. Drew Romig — who was making his Memphis debut in goal — wasn’t at fault but it’s never a good thing when the goalkeeper’s first touch is to pick the ball out of the net.

And it set the tone for a long and frustrating night for a Memphis team that had been playing well, picking up two victories and a draw from its first four league games.

“I’m still at the point where I’m still evaluating performances,” said 901 FC coach Ben Pirmann. “We’re still trying to figure out who we are a little bit. Unfortunately we get knocked out of the tournament and I’m disappointed we’re not advancing.

“There was definitely the sprit side of it that they had nothing to lose. If they lose, everyone says ‘oh well, you should.’ But as of (Thursday) afternoon there had been eight Championship sides that lost (in the Cup). I don’t think it meant more to them ... it’s a unique one because it’s a 90-minute match and not a 34-game season. And so many things can happen in that 90 minutes that affect the game.”

McGrath’s goal was certainly one of those things. Chattanooga’s tactics were another. As underdogs sometimes do in soccer, the home side chose to put nearly every man behind the ball and soak up Memphis’ pressure, while trying to catch the visitors on the counter-attack.

It worked well, leading to a second goal in the 29th minute when Travis Ward poked home a rebound after a re-start. Memphis pulled one back in the 39th minute when fullback Patrick Seagrist scored for the second time this season on a curling, long-range strike.

But Chattanooga restored its two-goal advantage in first-half stoppage time when Taylor Gray scored. Memphis dominated possession in the second half — and finished the game with 64 percent — but Chattanooga defended with resolve and held firm to send their fans home happy.

“If you look from when they scored a minute in — and it was kind of fluky — to win they scored to make it 2-0, the entire game was in their half,” said Pirmann. “We hit the post twice; we had two great chances but we concede a bad (second) goal on a re-start. We cover the re-start to a T; we knew where it was going to be served (but) we didn’t track our runners or get good pressure on the ball.

“So we’re down 2-nil and we score a great goal to get back into it. Then we concede that disaster right before halftime and that just killed us ... big picture, we’ve got to find the balance (between) improving our quality without losing our spirit and discipline. That’s not who we are.”

As frustrating as it was, it won’t be a loss Memphis will have a lot of time to dwell on. Tulsa comes to AutoZone Park for a game on Wednesday before the team travels to Colorado Springs for a game on Aug. 16. Following that will be difficult home matches against Tampa Bay (April 27) and Miami (April 30).

Pirmann views all four of those as potential playoff teams, meaning his team won’t be able to chew on the Chattanooga loss for long. The remaining 30 games are what count the most.

“We’ve got to get better for (losing),” Pirmann said. “Wednesday of next week is massive for us. We have these four matches left this month. Three home matches ... that’s nine points on the board then we go to the best team in the league on the road. We’ve got to take it one game at a time and reflect, analyze and improve ourselves.”