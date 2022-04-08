Flood Advisory issued for Montgomery, Philadelphia by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 23:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Cheatham; Davidson; Dickson; Williamson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Davidson, southeastern Dickson, northern Williamson and southeastern Cheatham Counties through 700 AM CDT At 615 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near White Bluff, or 7 miles east of Dickson, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Franklin, Dickson, Ashland City, Nashville, Madison, Hendersonville, Brentwood, La Vergne, Goodlettsville, Nolensville, Forest Hills, Oak Hill, White Bluff, Belle Meade, Kingston Springs, Lakewood, Pegram, Burns, Hermitage and Fairview. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 between mile markers 173 and 222. Interstate 65 between mile markers 68 and 97. Interstate 24 between mile markers 38 and 63. Interstate 840 between mile markers 1 and 5. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

