Philadelphia, PA

Flood Advisory issued for Montgomery, Philadelphia by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-08 06:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-08 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Montgomery; Philadelphia FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of New Jersey...and southeast...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Adams, Claiborne, Copiah, Forrest, Franklin, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 12:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create explosive fire growth potential. Target Area: Adams; Claiborne; Copiah; Forrest; Franklin; Jefferson; Jefferson Davis; Lamar; Lawrence; Lincoln; Marion RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST AND CENTRAL LOUISIANA AS WELL AS PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST AND SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI * AFFECTED AREA...Morehouse, Richland, Madison, Franklin, Catahoula, Tensas, and Concordia Parishes in Louisiana. Claiborne, Copiah, Jefferson, Adams, Franklin, Lincoln, Lawrence, Jefferson Davis, Marion, Lamar, and Forrest Counties in Mississippi. * WIND...Sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph and gusts up to 30 to 35 mph at times. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity values as low as 20 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Billings, Golden Valley, Stark by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 14:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Billings; Golden Valley; Stark WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Billings, Golden Valley and Stark Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside will be blown around.
BILLINGS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Auglaize, Hardin, Mercer by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-12 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Auglaize; Hardin; Mercer DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Mercer, Auglaize and Hardin Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Craig, Nowata, Osage, Pawnee, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should exercise caution while driving. Be alert to sudden gusts of wind which may cause you to lose control of your vehicle. Extra attention should be given to cross winds and on bridges and overpasses. Target Area: Craig; Nowata; Osage; Pawnee; Washington WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Osage, Washington OK, Nowata, Craig and Pawnee Counties. * WHEN...From noon today to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
CRAIG COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Wallowa County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 04:57:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Wallowa County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Wallowa County. * WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
UNION COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Davidson, Dickson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 23:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 21:24:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Davidson; Dickson; Rutherford; Sumner; Williamson FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Rutherford, Sumner and Williamson. * WHEN...Until 900 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 708 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Ashland City, Nashville, Madison, Hendersonville, Smyrna, Brentwood, La Vergne, Goodlettsville, Millersville, Nolensville, Forest Hills, Oak Hill, White Bluff, Belle Meade, Kingston Springs, Lakewood, Pegram, Burns, Bellevue and Joelton. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Emanuel, Jefferson, Johnson, Montgomery, Telfair, Toombs by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 17:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-05 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for central, southeastern and east central Georgia. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Emanuel; Jefferson; Johnson; Montgomery; Telfair; Toombs; Treutlen; Wheeler A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT FOR EMANUEL...NORTHERN TOOMBS...CENTRAL TELFAIR...TREUTLEN JOHNSON...CENTRAL WHEELER...SOUTHEASTERN JEFFERSON AND MONTGOMERY COUNTIES At 518 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Waynesboro to near Canoochee to near Higgston, moving northeast at 75 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Swainsboro, McRae, Lyons, Soperton, Mount Vernon, Wrightsville, Vidalia, Wadley, Twin City, Glenwood, Adrian, Stillmore, Oak Park, Ailey, Scotland, Higgston, Garfield, Santa Claus, Summertown and Alston. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
EMANUEL COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 04:57:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING ABOVE 1000 FEET * WHAT...Snow above 1000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...In Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. In Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Williamson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 23:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Cheatham; Davidson; Dickson; Williamson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Davidson, southeastern Dickson, northern Williamson and southeastern Cheatham Counties through 700 AM CDT At 615 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near White Bluff, or 7 miles east of Dickson, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Franklin, Dickson, Ashland City, Nashville, Madison, Hendersonville, Brentwood, La Vergne, Goodlettsville, Nolensville, Forest Hills, Oak Hill, White Bluff, Belle Meade, Kingston Springs, Lakewood, Pegram, Burns, Hermitage and Fairview. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 between mile markers 173 and 222. Interstate 65 between mile markers 68 and 97. Interstate 24 between mile markers 38 and 63. Interstate 840 between mile markers 1 and 5. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dickson, Humphreys by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 05:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 06:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Dickson; Humphreys The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Dickson County in Middle Tennessee East central Humphreys County in Middle Tennessee * Until 615 AM CDT. * At 531 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near McEwen, or 10 miles east of Waverly, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Dickson, White Bluff, McEwen, Burns and Charlotte. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 between mile markers 164 and 181. Interstate 840 between mile markers 1 and 3. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DICKSON COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brantley, Glynn, Pierce, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 17:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-05 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for southeastern Georgia. Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for southeastern Georgia. Target Area: Brantley; Glynn; Pierce; Wayne The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Glynn County in southeastern Georgia East central Pierce County in southeastern Georgia Northeastern Brantley County in southeastern Georgia Southeastern Wayne County in southeastern Georgia * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 503 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Raybon, or 8 miles east of Patterson, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Gardi, Everett, Broadhurst, Mount Pleasant and Hortense. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
BRANTLEY COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 03:03:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. * WHERE...Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT early this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
GRANT COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Coast Range of Western Oregon by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 04:41:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: Central Coast Range of Western Oregon; Coast Range of Northwest Oregon WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING ABOVE 1000 FEET * WHAT...Snow above 1000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3 inches. * WHERE...In Oregon, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon and Central Coast Range of Western Oregon. In Washington, Willapa Hills. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
BENTON COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Cascades in Lane County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 04:41:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-13 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: Cascades in Lane County WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 10 to 15 inches, with up to 22 inches at the highest elevations. * WHERE...Cascades in Lane County. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heaviest snowfall rates will occur tonight. Snow will then taper off Wednesday morning, but continue at lighter rates through Thursday afternoon.
LANE COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Genesee, Northern Erie, Southern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-12 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cattaraugus; Chautauqua; Genesee; Northern Erie; Southern Erie; Wyoming AREAS OF DENSE FOG ACROSS PARTS OF WESTERN NY Dense fog is forming across parts of western NY this morning. Expect visibility of less than one- quarter mile especially close to the lakeshore of Erie County. The fog will dissipate through mid-morning. If traveling in this area, use caution by increasing your following distance.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY

