Flood Advisory issued for Bucks by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County; Southern Hudspeth Highlands WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust expected. For the Wind Advisory, west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Southern portions of Hudspeth county in Far West Texas. * WHEN...For the Blowing Dust Advisory, from 11 AM this morning to 7 PM MDT this evening. For the Wind Advisory, from 8 AM this morning to 9 PM MDT this evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS....The strongest winds will occur Tuesday afternoon. Blowing dust will cause difficult driving conditions due to lowered visibility.

HUDSPETH COUNTY, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO