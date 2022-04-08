'They can't live like that': couple surprised with home renovation

Recovering from any disaster is not easy. Recovering from a record-setting disaster like Hurricane Harvey has been near impossible for victims in the City of Houston. For years, they've fought cumbersome federal rules and a local system that spent millions without helping more than a few Houstonians. In 2021, our work revealed just how long people have suffered and the depths of the dysfunction in a city program that was finally taken over by the State of Texas. To make it worse for Houstonians, as the year headed to a close, the man in charge of the recovery program alleged the Mayor was inappropriately picking winners and losers, pointing to a $15 million relief project that the Mayor's former law partner was a co-developer of. The investigation of that consumed our reporting for months. It continues to this day.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 21 DAYS AGO