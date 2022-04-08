Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Senate confirmation highlights effort to diversify courts

DENVER (KDVR) — A historic day on Capitol Hill: Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson will be the next U.S. Supreme Court justice.

The Senate voted 53 to 47 today to confirm her app ointment. Jackson will be the first black woman to serve on the court and she will bring the number of women on the bench up to four — another first for our nation. Experts say Jackson’s appointment could pave the way for other minorities in the future.

‘A slow progress’ in diversifying the Supreme Court

Come this summer, the Supreme Court bench will look a little more like the rest of the nation. Experts say getting the bench to be more reflective has been in the works for a long time.

“We can really kind of see a slow progress towards diversification of the Supreme Court,” said Joshua Wilson, University of Denver professor of political science. “In the mid-century last century, with the first nomination of a Black Supreme Court justice and then subsequently, we get women on the court, and then we start to get a little more racial and ethnic diversity. But this is really a big move.”

It’s a move that may not necessarily change votes, as Jackson is set to take over for retiring Justice Stephen Breyer, whom she said is a judicial model for her, but she could use the role to highlight issues facing the community.

“Her addition to the court doesn’t change the basic math but it does create this position where you can speak strongly in opposition to what a conservative majority is doing on the bench,” Wilson said.

‘We know the possibility of what a diverse bench can do’

It is Jackson’s experience many believe will make a true impact. Just ask some of Colorado’s Black female judges who have used their own experiences to make a difference here.

“It is important when people from the community come in front of me to see someone who looks like them,” said Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Frances Johnson. “It helps people know we have a fair system, that everyone’s voice will be heard, and hopefully, they believe they will get a fair shake or fair consideration when they come in front of me.”

“Just look at Denver County, we have one of the most diverse benches in this state and we proudly wear that because we know the possibility of what a diverse bench can do,” said Second Judicial District Court Judge Olympia Fay.

Johnson and Fay are just two of the nine black women serving as judges in the state of Colorado.

