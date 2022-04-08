The Shade Tree now accepting donations for annual Mother's Day event

HERMISTON — Hermiston’s annual Arbor Day free tree giveaway will be April 2, 9 a.m. in the parking lot at the Hermiston Community Center, 415 S. Highway 395. This will be a drive-thru event, so be sure to research the varieties you wish to pick up and have your choices prepared before arrival. People are permitted to have as many tree starts as they can immediately plant. The varieties include red maple, red-osier dogwood, green ash, golden chain tree, tulip tree, Dolgo crabapple, European mountain ash and Colorado spruce.
