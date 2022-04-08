Savoie scores in overtime, Denver beats Michigan and advances to NCAA championship game

BOSTON — Before overtime started, Carter Savoie’s all-time favorite goal came in a peewee tournament in Canada when he was 13-years old.

After overtime, that goal had been unseated.

With nearly 15 minutes gone by in the extra frame, Michigan turned the puck over. It found its way to Savoie, who made a pass up the ice to Denver’s assist-leader, Bobby Brink.

From the right corner of the ice, Brink made a pass back to Savoie, and the sophomore tapped it in for his 23rd goal of the season.

“That goal jumped to the top,” Savoie said with a laugh, about his list of favorite scoring plays.

The goal gave the Pioneers a 3-2 victory, and earned them a spot in the championship game, which takes place on Saturday at TD Garden in Boston.

“There are no words to describe it,” Savoie said. “Best feeling ever.”

With the win, DU has a chance to win a ninth championship, which would tie Michigan for the most in college hockey.

The Pioneers started the scoring in regulation with a goal at the 8:38 mark of the first period.

An across-ice pass to Justin Lee from Jack Divine set up the goal. Lee, halfway between the blue line and the left faceoff circle, corralled the puck and fired on Michigan’s Erik Portillo. The puck bounced off his pads and skidded out in front of the net, where Brett Stapley was waiting to finish the play.

The first period embodied DU’s game plan for the high-powered Wolverines. The Pioneers were able to control the puck and keep Michigan out of its offensive zone. The Wolverines didn’t record a shot until just under four minutes left in the first.

“They’re incredibly skilled,” DU senior Ryan Barrow said. “And kind of all week in practice we worked on angling, taking away time and space, and it led to us finishing some clean hits on them.”

Michigan opened the second frame with a shot from Johnny Beecher. The attempt, which came from just outside the crease, was Michigan’s best look up to that point. Magnus Chorna dropped to his knees and was able to make the save.

But, two minutes later, Michigan tied things up. Nolan Moyle flipped the puck to Jimmy Lambert from behind the net, and Lambert snuck it past Chorna for a 1-1 tie. It was Lambert’s sixth goal of the season.

By the time the Wolverines scored, DU’s shot advantage had also evaporated. Each squad had eight attempts, and the momentum in the second frame was with Michigan, as the Wolverines dominated possession.

The momentum didn’t stay with Michigan for long, and after its ninth shot, DU regained control, putting the puck on net six times in the last 10 minutes of the frame. Michigan didn’t register another attempt.

“I thought we handled them very well,” coach David Carle said. “I love our team defense. They were angling, taking away time and space. Making life hard on them. And obviously when mistakes did happen, Magnus (Chorna) was there to shut the door and make a couple really big saves.”

Chorna had 19 saves in the game, including seven in overtime.

DU got its best scoring chance of the second with 6:57 left. Carter Mazur had a clean line to the net, and he sent the puck flying. It rebounded, and both teams collided, attempting to gain possession. The play ended with Portillo’s helmet on the ground, after it came off in the scuffle.

The game’s first penalty was called on Moyle for hooking at the 13:49 mark. The Wolverines were able to kill the penalty.

Meanwhile, DU went the entire game without heading to the box, something the Pioneers emphasized heading into the matchup. Michigan is second in the country on the power play, converting 27% of its attempts.

“I mean, there were some big hits in the game,” Savoie said. “I think it was really good for our group to not take a penalty. Hopefully, we can carry that over to Saturday.”

The Pioneers regained the lead in the second period, when Mike Benning’s shot tipped off the stick of Cameron Wright and bounced into the net with 13:56 left.

The lead lasted about four minutes, before Thomas Bordeleau scored his second goal of the NCAA Tournament, and 14th of the season.

A DU turnover led to a two-on-two attempt from the Wolverines, as Michael Pastujov was able to thread the puck between a duo of Pioneers to find Bordeleau skating toward the net. The sophomore's equalizer was the last goal in regulation, and the teams headed to overtime.