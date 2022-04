Glamping is gone from Oak Island in Waterloo. The company that managed the five-campsites last summer, Tentrr, says there will be no camping this year. In an email to Finger Lakes Daily News dot com, Tentrr representative Todd King says they “will not have sites on Oak Island this year.” We asked about the future of glamping on the Island because all references to the Oak Island campsites have been taken off the Tentrr website.

WATERLOO, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO