City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty and the Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) are attempting to make the city’s COVID-era plazas and dining patios permanent. In a Monday morning press conference, Hardesty announced that she is “directing PBOT to begin the transition to making this program permanent,” continuing to offer free permits through August 31. However, Hardesty noted that to bring her plans to fruition, the rest of Portland’s city council needs to approve PBOT’s proposed budget.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 28 DAYS AGO