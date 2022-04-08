Man arrested after pointing gun at woman in St. George hotel

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A man who has been arrested over 30 times was arrested once again after he allegedly pointed a gun at a woman in her St. George hotel room.

Police arrested Jeramiah Manitz, 36, after an employee reported a woman had run into the lobby at a St. George hotel asking for him to call the police.

When police arrived on the scene, the woman said Manitz had come into her room asking her for money, and she let him into the room because she was afraid of him.

The victim said she had given Manitz $20 dollars and he became angry because she wouldn’t give him more. She got up to leave the room and he took her cell phone from her and then stopped her from leaving by trying to hold the door shut, a probable cause statement said.

When the woman started screaming for help, she said she heard the sound of a gun “being loaded.” Manitz then allegedly shoved a hard object wrapped in a shirt against her head and told her to “stop screaming,” arresting documents show.

Officers observed a red mark and mild swelling on the right side of the woman’s head after the incident.

The woman also reported that her gun went missing two days prior to the incident. She told police that the gun Manitz used was hers — a Smith and Wesson .380 handgun, according to a probable cause statement.

When officers went to the victim’s room they found the woman’s gun wrapped in a shirt. Officers also found a brown tar substance that was “consistent with heroin.”

Police also learned that Manitz had been pounding on random doors at the hotel looking for the woman over the past 24 hours.

Police said Manitz had also been banned from the hotel two days prior to the incident.

During a criminal history check, police found that Manitz had recently been arrested for possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance on March 25. He had also been arrested 35 times in California, and three times in Utah.

Manitz was booked on charges of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, aggravated assault, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, stalking, unlawful detention, and criminal trespassing.

