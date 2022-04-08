ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint George, UT

Man arrested after pointing gun at woman in St. George hotel

By Kiah Armstrong
ABC4
ABC4
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37iqIi_0f2woSir00

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A man who has been arrested over 30 times was arrested once again after he allegedly pointed a gun at a woman in her St. George hotel room.

Police arrested Jeramiah Manitz, 36, after an employee reported a woman had run into the lobby at a St. George hotel asking for him to call the police.

When police arrived on the scene, the woman said Manitz had come into her room asking her for money, and she let him into the room because she was afraid of him.

The victim said she had given Manitz $20 dollars and he became angry because she wouldn’t give him more. She got up to leave the room and he took her cell phone from her and then stopped her from leaving by trying to hold the door shut, a probable cause statement said.

When the woman started screaming for help, she said she heard the sound of a gun “being loaded.” Manitz then allegedly shoved a hard object wrapped in a shirt against her head and told her to “stop screaming,” arresting documents show.

Officers observed a red mark and mild swelling on the right side of the woman’s head after the incident.

The woman also reported that her gun went missing two days prior to the incident. She told police that the gun Manitz used was hers — a Smith and Wesson .380 handgun, according to a probable cause statement.

Missing St. George teen would have celebrated 24th birthday this year

When officers went to the victim’s room they found the woman’s gun wrapped in a shirt. Officers also found a brown tar substance that was “consistent with heroin.”

Police also learned that Manitz had been pounding on random doors at the hotel looking for the woman over the past 24 hours.

Police said Manitz had also been banned from the hotel two days prior to the incident.

During a criminal history check, police found that Manitz had recently been arrested for possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance on March 25. He had also been arrested 35 times in California, and three times in Utah.

Manitz was booked on charges of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, aggravated assault, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, stalking, unlawful detention, and criminal trespassing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 1

Related
ABC4

Police find abducted Utah teenage girl in Texas

MONDAY 3/22/22 5:16 p.m. SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Police have located a Utah teenage girl who was abducted from Magna. Unified Police Department (UPD) says 14-year-old Areli Esmeralda Arroyo Asuna has been found in Texas. Police say the suspect, 20-year-old David Lopez, is also in custody at this time. The conditions surrounding their […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Magna man had a hunch his son was dead

MAGNA, Utah (ABC4) – A family is devastated after learning it was their own son who was killed in a shooting in Magna on Friday. Authorities identified 20-year-old Fernando Ruesga Jr. as the victim. The suspect has yet to be arrested.Ruesga Jr.’s father told ABC4 he was waiting for his son because they were going […]
MAGNA, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Saint George, UT Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
City
Saint George, UT
City
St. George, UT
State
Utah State
truecrimedaily

Woman found dead in locked storage unit she reportedly lived in for several days

LAS VEGAS (TCD) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a suspicious death after a woman's body was found locked inside a storage unit this week. According to KLAS-TV, on Monday, March 28 at approximately 6:30 a.m., officers responded to the 8800 block of Centennial Pkway. At the scene, officers reportedly discovered the body of a white woman believed to be in her 50s.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ABC4

Murray Police searching for man suspected of fraud

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this man? Police are searching for a man involved in a suspected fraud case. The Murray Police Department has released surveillance camera footage showing the suspect at a cashier counter. Police say the man was seen driving a silver-colored sedan that was also caught on security camera. Authorities […]
MURRAY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stalking#Heroin#Drug Paraphernalia
KUTV

Driver killed by flying road debris identified

(KUTV) — A driver hit and killed by flying road debris on Interstate 15 Friday afternoon has been identified. Officials said the driver was 30-year-old Brady Fuhriman from Millville. He was driving northbound in a Hyundai passenger car on I-15 near the Riverdale exit when debris from the southbound lanes went over the median and struck the car.
RIVERDALE, UT
Long Beach Tribune

15-year-old boy was caught on camera slapping one of the few Black students in the school with a belt in a crowded lunchroom after he was seen throwing cotton balls at him, charged

Despite all the efforts in the last decades in fighting racism, Black people in America are still facing racism, racial slurs and being called the N-word almost every day. The fact that racism is also present in schools makes the whole problem even more alarming and concerning for everyone, especially for young Black children who might experience difficulties in the development process in their lives.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC4

Sandy man arrested for stabbing his children during ‘punishment’

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – A father has been arrested after stabbing his two children on Sunday. Police say the suspect is a 55-year-old man. Officers say the incident started when the suspect was attempting to forcibly cut his teenage son’s hair with a pair of scissors as a form of punishment. Arresting documents say the […]
SANDY, UT
Idaho State Journal

Wreck kills two teens, injures three others near Idaho-Utah border

TREMONTON, Utah — Two teenagers died last Friday night and three more were seriously injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash on a remote road in Box Elder County. Box Elder County Sheriff’s deputies, along with assisting agencies, responded At 10:38 p.m. Friday, April 1 to a report of a crash near 2000 South and East Promontory Road. There were five occupants in the vehicle. One occupant died at the scene, and another later that night after being flown to a hospital. ...
BOX ELDER COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Woman caught with ‘slightly obstructed’ windshield in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Troopers stopped a woman who was driving a car with a “slightly-obstructed” view on Monday. The Utah County Sheriff’s Office stopped a driver who was spotted with a coat of snow still covering the majority of her windshield. Troopers say the suspect is a 23-year-old woman, but her identity has […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Mother of 4’s hiking death affecting small community

SEVIER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Candice Thompson, 26, died Sunday when she fell while hiking. First responders knew her. Her husband is — and her father was — a police officer for Richfield Police. Her husband Colton had even worked for the Sheriff’s Dept. in the past. “It hits us deep down that it could […]
SEVIER COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

‘Be a man’: Mom says gunman in Utah shooting death should surrender

DRAPER, Utah — A second shooting victim died Monday following a shooting at an Airbnb home in Draper over the weekend, and the gunman is still on the run. Austin Terry Powell, 27, was shot and killed near 11400 South and 280 East just before 1 o’clock in the morning on Sunday. The second victim Jonathan July Fuentes, 21, was rushed to the hospital. He died Monday.
DRAPER, UT
ABC4

ABC4

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy