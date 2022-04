SPRINGTOWN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – He may be down to eight lives now, but a cat named ‘Nado,’ can still count himself lucky after surviving Monday’s tornado that hit the Jacksboro Animal Shelter. (credit: Denton Animal Support Foundation) The Denton Animal Support Foundation shared a photo of Nado, saying: “All animals were accounted for with just some minor injuries and were transported to Springtown.” A veterinarian will take a look at Nado before he’s take to the Springtown Animal Shelter or to a foster home. Cleanup continues a day later on March 22 after the twister ripped through the area leaving businesses and homes torn apart. In...

