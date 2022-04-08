ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

Man in critical condition after chunk of ice strikes climber on head

By Kayla Winn, KUTV
KUTV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePROVO, Utah (KUTV) — A man is in critical condition after a large piece of ice struck him on the...

kutv.com

Comments / 0

Related
KUTV

Driver killed by flying road debris identified

(KUTV) — A driver hit and killed by flying road debris on Interstate 15 Friday afternoon has been identified. Officials said the driver was 30-year-old Brady Fuhriman from Millville. He was driving northbound in a Hyundai passenger car on I-15 near the Riverdale exit when debris from the southbound lanes went over the median and struck the car.
RIVERDALE, UT
KUTV

Three people extricated after head-on collision in Weber County

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Authorities on Wednesday responded to head-on collision Wednesday morning that required three extrications, according to the Weber County Fire District. The incident happened at approximately 7:15 a.m. in the area of 1300 South and 4700 West in Unincorporated Weber County. In a statement, Weber County...
WEBER COUNTY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Accidents
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
Provo, UT
Accidents
State
Utah State
City
Provo, UT
Provo, UT
Crime & Safety
ABC4

Murray Police searching for man suspected of fraud

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this man? Police are searching for a man involved in a suspected fraud case. The Murray Police Department has released surveillance camera footage showing the suspect at a cashier counter. Police say the man was seen driving a silver-colored sedan that was also caught on security camera. Authorities […]
MURRAY, UT
CBS LA

David Cerigioni identified as 70-year-old tree trimmer who died on the job

A tree trimmer who was found dead on the job Saturday has been identified as 70-year-old David Cerigioni. Police say they found Cerigioni hanging upside down about 50-feet up in the air on the former Van Halen Estate located on Coldwater Canyon Avenue near Mulholland Saturday afternoon. The fire department used a ladder truck to reach Cerigioni and get him down, but unfortunately, he had already passed away. Cerigioni was apparently trimming a tree around utility cables including a power line but it is not clear right now whether he or one of his tools came in contact with it. "There were high-powered tension...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC4

Utah woman killed in hiking fall remembered as ‘the best mom’

RICHFIELD, Utah (ABC4) – One week ago, 26-year-old Candice Thompson was hiking with her husband when she fell to her death. Colton, who says Candice was his high school sweetheart, told ABC4 on Sunday that he’s been overwhelmed by the community’s support after the tragedy. “I don’t know how we will ever be able to […]
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climber#Rescue Team#Accident
ABC4

Sandy man arrested for stabbing his children during ‘punishment’

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – A father has been arrested after stabbing his two children on Sunday. Police say the suspect is a 55-year-old man. Officers say the incident started when the suspect was attempting to forcibly cut his teenage son’s hair with a pair of scissors as a form of punishment. Arresting documents say the […]
SANDY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC4

Major crash shuts down I-15 freeway, Life Flight dispatched

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – A major crash shut down lanes in Spanish Fork on Thursday. Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says the northbound lanes along I-15 were completely blocked at one point. Deputies say the crash happened around 11:30 a.m. when a stalled vehicle was stopped on the highway and was struck by an oncoming […]
SPANISH FORK, UT
The Independent

Georgia coroner finds bodies of his own parents and son at shooting range after robbery

A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC4

UPDATE: Victim of fatal auto-ped crash identified

UPDATE: 4/3/22 2:45 p.m. SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – SLCPD has released the identity of the man who was killed in an auto-pedestrian accident on Saturday. The victim in this case has been identified as 65-year-old Martin Minteer. SLCPD reports that the driver remains cooperative with the investigation. No further information is available. UPDATE: 4/3/22 […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

I-80 rollover semi-truck crash leaves one dead

WENDOVER, Nev. (ABC4) – A rollover crash involving a semi-truck on I-80 has left one person dead on Monday night. Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says the crash happened around 9 p.m. on I-80 at mile marker 5 near Wendover, Nev. which is close to the Utah border. UHP says a disabled vehicle was pulled over […]
WEST WENDOVER, NV
CBS Sacramento

2 Modesto Women Killed In Rural Stanislaus County 3-Car Crash

STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) — Two people have died after a crash involving three vehicles at a rural intersection between Riverbank and Oakdale over the weekend, authorities say. According to California Highway Patrol, a driver didn’t stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Bentley and Patterson roads a little before 2:30 p.m. Saturday. That driver then crashed into an oncoming car. Both cars then crashed into a third car – causing that third vehicle to overturn. All three cars ended up off the road after the crashes. Officers say the driver of the car that ran the stop sign, a 56-year-old Modesto woman, as well as the driver of the third car, a 31-year-old Modesto woman, suffered fatal injuries. The other driver and their passenger suffered major injuries in the crash, CHP says. Exactly why the first driver ran the stop sign is not clear.
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
ABC4

Missing in Utah: What happened to Dominic Lujan?

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – It was a moment that Beth Lujan recalled vividly. She and her husband got into an argument and Dominic Lujan left. That was in August, 2021. She hasn’t heard from her husband since. “He left with no shoes on, no id, no keys, no identification,” Beth Lujan said. “He […]
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy