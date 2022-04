On March 26, 2021, an EF-4 tornado catastrophically damaged the city of Newnan’s tree canopy, wiping out 53 percent of the trees in the path of the storm. On March 26, 2022, 150 volunteers did their part to assist the restoration effort, transferring trees from 15-gallon pots into the ground at 64 houses throughout the city. Through an ongoing partnership between Trees Atlanta and the grassroots Plant Newnan, Inc. effort, 116 cyprus, maple, oak and other canopy trees were replaced.

NEWNAN, GA ・ 23 HOURS AGO