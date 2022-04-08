ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newnan, GA

Newnan’s third liquor store up for vote on Tuesday

Newnan Times-Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Newnan City Council will consider a license for a proposed liquor store on Bullsboro Drive at its meeting on Tuesday. The license would be the third of three that can be issued by the city of Newnan, and would be for Beverage Vault, which would be located at 109 Bullsboro...

times-herald.com

Georgia Government
