Newnan’s third liquor store up for vote on Tuesday

Georgia is most known for many things such as its nightlife, job opportunities, and highly recommended college campuses (University of Georgia, Spelman, Southern U). Statistics show that between the year of 2020 and 2021 Georgia's population increased by 1 million, which is larger than the population of smaller cities. Because of this the cost renting and the costing, buying homes have nearly doubled since the 90's, causing people to struggle in finding stable homes. Not only that, but the percentage of non-vacant apartments/homes have also decreased. Certain cities within Georgia apply to this matter specifically, which include Decatur, Brookhaven, and Buckhead, which are all known to be highly reviewed and highly respected suburbs.

