The Newnan City Council has announced a special called meeting to determine the future of the area at 57 E. Broad St., the old Caldwell Tank facility. The meeting will be held at noon on Tuesday, April 12. According to an email from Hasco Craver, assistant city manager for the city of Newnan, the city will receive presentations from three firms interested in providing development services for the property.

NEWNAN, GA ・ 24 DAYS AGO