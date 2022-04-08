Lowcountry reacts to historic SCOTUS nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Leaders in the Lowcountry are reacting to a historic day in America as Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson has been officially confirmed to become part of the United States Supreme Court.

She is the first African American woman to hold the position.

“The progress that we have made in this country,” says Brown Jackson.

She was confirmed by the U.S. Senate 53-47. The vote comes after a series of contentious confirmation hearings.

“Every group that wants to pack the court, believes this court is a bunch of right-winged nuts that are going to destroy America, and consider the constitution trash all wanted you picked,” says U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina.

Brown Jackson will be the sixth woman and third African American in the history of the Supreme Court.

“As an attorney, a law professor, and as a brown female I am just excited about it,” says Attorney Debra Gammons, the Distinguished Visiting Professor at Charleston School of Law.

The 51-year-old will be the second-youngest member of the Supreme Court when she’s sworn in, meaning she could be ruling on cases for decades. Gammons says Brown Jackson’s leadership is important for future generations.

“I think and I hope it will encourage, little girls, big girls to say yes I can do this. That they can be at the head and can be a leader. That makes a big difference and you just have to fight,” says Gammons.

Gammons says this decision in the US Senate breaks new ground for the country.

“It sends a message that females are fierce, tough, strong, and intelligent, so you need to take us seriously,” says Gammons.

Brown Jackson will be sworn in after Justice Stephen Breyer officially retires this summer.

