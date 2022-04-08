ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

TCU Baseball Player Works to Help Others in Need

By Pat Doney
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA TCU baseball player is taking action by helping children in need in the Dominican Republic, with an opportunity to be a blessing that has grown into more than he ever imagined. Every time TCU pitcher Luke Savage takes the field, he does so with a very different outlook...

HeySoCal

Players, students start fundraising campaign to help baseball coach recover from shooting

Former players of a college baseball coach who was shot in Compton are rallying to help their former mentor Thursday in his time of need. Compton College Head Coach Shannon Williams was shot in his legs on Sunday near his home in Compton, and a group of his current and former players and students have set up a fundraising account to help him as he recovers from his injuries.
COMPTON, CA
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Royse City Native Gets Opening Day Start at Pitcher, Sister Covers Big Day

The Texas Rangers' home opener featured a North Texas native taking the mound against the Colorado Rockies Monday. Home opening day was especially exciting for Royse City High School graduate Taylor Hearn and his family. Not only is the lefthander the starting pitcher, his sister, who is a sports journalist...
ROYSE CITY, TX
Heat Nation

Tiger Woods’ ruthless 2-word response to Dwyane Wade after the Miami Heat legend asked if he could become a good golfer

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is one of the best to ever play basketball. Given how great of an athlete he is, it stands to reason that he’s capable of holding his own in other sports. However, he apparently asked golfing legend Tiger Woods more than a dozen years ago if he could be good at golf, to which Woods had a hilarious response.
MIAMI, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Hog basketball player picks transfer destination

The turnover from Arkansas basketball’s 2021-22 season officially continued Monday. Former Arkansas forward Chance Moore, who entered the transfer portal in late March, announced his destination as Missouri State. As of Monday afternoon, the Razorbacks would return only three players next year off this season’s Elite Eight squad. The 6-foot-5 guard was a four-star recruit coming out of the Georgia high school scene but did not crack the rotation with the Razorbacks. Moore played in just five games during his first and only season in Fayetteville. Missouri State is about a two-hours drive from Northwest Arkansas. The Bears lost in the first round of the NIT to Oklahoma after going 23-11 during the regular season. Moore is one of three Arkansas players who announced intentions for the transfer portal, but the first to reveal a destination. Guard KK Robinson and center Connor Vanover remain outstanding.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
The Spun

49ers Have Signed Former Cowboys Wide Receiver

The San Francisco 49ers added to their receiving corps today, signing former Dallas Cowboys wideout Malik Turner. Turner spent the last two seasons in Dallas after beginning his NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks. He did not catch a pass in six games in 2020, but did manage 12 receptions for 149 yards and three touchdowns this past season.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Ex-Cowboys Exec Gil Brandt Apologizes for Comments on Dwayne Haskins' Death

Former Dallas Cowboys executive Gil Brandt issued an apology for comments he made following the tragic death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins. The 90-year-old wrote in a tweet: “(Saturday) while learning of Dwayne Haskins’ passing, I reacted carelessly and insensitively on a radio interview. "I want to...
NFL
The Spun

Houston Texans Announce Their Starting Quarterback

Several NFL teams have begun their offseason training programs and the Houston Texans decided to take the opportunity to announce their starting quarterback. Speaking to the media on Monday, Texans head coach Lovie Smith declared that second-year quarterback Davis Mills is their starter. He praised Mills for how he organized informal throwing sessions in the offseason.
HOUSTON, TX
Kirk Saarloos
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Buc-ee's in Discussions About Opening a Huge Stop in Hillsboro

Buc-ee’s is gaining a national persona as it expands to several states, but it’s far from being finished with Texas. According to a report from our media partners at The Dallas Morning News, so far, Buc-ee's has opened two stores each in Alabama, Florida and Georgia. Its first in Kentucky and South Carolina open later this month, and Buc-ee’s has plans for others in Colorado, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee.
HILLSBORO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

2022 WNBA Draft: How to Watch, Top Prospects, More

2022 WNBA Draft: How to watch, top prospects, more originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Atlanta Dream are on the clock, and it won’t be long before their pick is in. The team will kickstart the 2022 WNBA Draft after trading for the No. 1 pick. After going...
BASKETBALL

