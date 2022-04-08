The Uplift: Cycling without age and singing for joy

The care and feeding of little tummies in today’s faster food world. From before that first swaddle, parents spend a lot of time and energy on food. Not only shopping for and preparing it, but thinking about it: Are my kids getting enough of it or too much? Are they the “right” kinds? When is it appropriate to fight to the death at the dinner table or should you concede the battle for the sake of the war? Pediatric feeding expert and author Melanie Potock says the No. 1 concern she hears from parents is that their kid never grew out of the “picky eater” phase, or what Potock likes to call “the chicken nugget rut.” Potock is a mom of two daughters and a speech language pathologist with 20 years’ experience helping everyone from babies to teenagers expand their palates and “find the joy in food.” It is one way to help fight the obesity epidemic in the U.S., with one in five kids falling in that category and putting them at lifelong health risks. In fact, the American Academy of Pediatrics now says one in five kindergartners already carry extra weight. She shares a few of her tips, tricks and philosophies around food in the pages that follow.

