Dane County, WI

Sounding the alarm; meet the person behind Dane County’s outdoor warning sirens

By Elizabeth Wadas
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - When a storm is approaching and it’s time to get inside, if you’re not indoors, you’ll likely hear the unmistakable sound of an outdoor warning siren. They’re also set off once a month when they’re tested in Dane County during severe weather season. But it’s not just...

WBAY Green Bay

Dane County supervisor wants pledge dropped from meetings

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A Dane County supervisor wants to eliminate the Pledge of Allegiance from county board meetings, claiming the recitation is divisive. Heidi Wegleitner has proposed removing the pledge as well as the word “prayer” from the board rules, which are currently undergoing a biannual redraft.
DANE COUNTY, WI
KCCI.com

Sirens to sound in Iowa: Multiple areas to test sirens Wednesday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Tuesday's rain comes one day before multiple municipalities in Iowa will hold tornado drills. That tornado drill takes place at 10 a.m. Wednesday. At that time, don’t be surprised when the tornado sirens sound. When the sirens sound, everyone is encouraged to practice the...
IOWA STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Increase in speed, impaired driving-related traffic deaths in Dane County ‘alarming,’ officials say

MADISON, Wis. — Officials in Dane County are working to address an “alarming” trend of increased road deaths related to speeding and impaired driving. Around two-thirds of all road deaths in Dane County in the fourth quarter of 2021 involved both factors, said Cheryl Wittke, the executive director of Safe Communities Madison – Dane County and a co-chair of the...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Outagamie County siren tests to resume

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY (WLUK) -- A familiar sound will return to Outagamie County along with the warming weather. The county's emergency management department will resume its outdoor warning siren tests every Saturday at noon, beginning this weekend. Emergency management officials remind the public that the sirens are intended for outdoor warning...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
WAFF

Jackson County to test emergency sirens

JACKSON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Jackson County Emergency Management Agency announced via Twitter that the county will be testing the emergency sirens today. Jackson County says the sirens will be tested at 10 a.m. today. Last week, two Limestone County sirens were considered out of service.
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
Government Technology

Wisconsin County Board Adjusts to In-Person Meetings

(TNS) — For Eau Claire County Supervisor Dane Zook, last week was the first time he met some of his colleagues in-person. "It's always nice to put a face to the name," said Zook, who was elected in April 2020. The board convened in-person last week for the first...
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
GazetteXtra

Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office releases names of two people killed in town of Albion crash

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s office has released the names of a Janesville woman and an Edgerton woman who died Sunday after a vehicle they were in veered off a road in the town of Albion and hit a building. Melody R. Johnson, 49, of Janesville and Amy L. Johnson, 45, of Edgerton, died after the black Chevrolet they were riding in crashed in the 500 block of Albion Road at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday, according to an earlier news release from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office. Paramedics at the scene tried unsuccessfully to revive both women, who were thrown from the vehicle. Both were pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said. The deaths remain under investigation by the sheriff’s office, and the medical examiner’s office is conducting additional testing. Authorities say they believe speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.
DANE COUNTY, WI

