Sounding the alarm; meet the person behind Dane County’s outdoor warning sirens

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s office has released the names of a Janesville woman and an Edgerton woman who died Sunday after a vehicle they were in veered off a road in the town of Albion and hit a building. Melody R. Johnson, 49, of Janesville and Amy L. Johnson, 45, of Edgerton, died after the black Chevrolet they were riding in crashed in the 500 block of Albion Road at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday, according to an earlier news release from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office. Paramedics at the scene tried unsuccessfully to revive both women, who were thrown from the vehicle. Both were pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said. The deaths remain under investigation by the sheriff’s office, and the medical examiner’s office is conducting additional testing. Authorities say they believe speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.

DANE COUNTY, WI ・ 20 DAYS AGO