ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick County, MD

Frederick County deputy who shot Hagerstown man cleared to return to work

By Angela Roberts aroberts@newspost.com
The Frederick News-Post
The Frederick News-Post
 4 days ago

The Frederick County sheriff’s deputy who reportedly shot a Hagerstown man during an attempted traffic stop last month has been cleared to return to full-time duty, the sheriff’s office announced in a news release Thursday morning.

After Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins’ approval, Deputy 1st Class Christian Lucente is back working in patrol operations, according to the release.

The Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday Lucente was justified in his use of deadly force during the attempted traffic stop in the early hours of March 18. Still, the sheriff’s office will complete a “full administrative review” of the incident, according to the release.

Jenkins said in the release he was “completely confident” Lucente would be exonerated of any criminal charges for shooting 26-year-old Lookman-Khalil Bello “based on the facts of the criminal investigation.”

“The administrative review into the incident is continuing to affirm that the deputy’s actions were reasonable in that moment, completely justifiable, and within the policy of the sheriff’s office,” Jenkins said in the release.

The local state’s attorney’s office will not be filing charges against Lucente, Frederick County State’s Attorney Charlie Smith said in a Wednesday news release. But this doesn’t stop the sheriff’s office from taking administrative action, he said.

At around 2:45 a.m. on March 18, Lucente tried pulling Bello over for speeding and suspected driving under the influence on Interstate 270 and Md. 85, according to the sheriff’s office. Bello refused to stop, according to police, and Lucente pursued him to the 6900 block of Rooks Court.

Bello left his car and Lucente chased him on foot, the sheriff’s office said. At one point, according to the sheriff’s office, Bello started shooting at Lucente, who returned fire, hitting Bello.

EMS personnel transported Bello to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for treatment, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies later moved him to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center for booking. He is being held without bail.

Lucente wasn’t injured in the chase or exchange of fire, according to the sheriff’s office.

The deputy wasn’t wearing a body camera during the incident, Jenkins said. But Deputy 1st Class Jessica Dixon, who responded to Rooks Court moments after Lucente, was wearing a camera, according to Jenkins. The sheriff said the body camera footage recorded audio of shots being fired as Dixon made her way to the scene, but did not capture video of the shooting.

The state’s attorney’s office will not release the body camera footage until Bello’s criminal prosecution is complete, according to the office’s Wednesday release. Releasing such evidence could affect a future trial for Bello, the office said Wednesday. Smith told the News-Post March 22 releasing body camera footage before the trial could unduly prejudice the defendant.

After Bello’s prosecution, the state’s attorney’s office said it will release a full report outlining all of the evidence, including the body camera footage.

Bello is being represented by a Frederick County public defender.

The Maryland Office of the Public Defender was not able to comment on his case Thursday because the state's attorney's office had yet to provide staff with the body camera footage or other evidence beyond the statement of charges, Melissa Rothstein, director of policy and development for the state's public defender office, said in an email.

Comments / 0

Related
WDVM 25

27-year-old shot and killed in Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A 27-year-old Hagerstown man is dead after a shooting took place in the area of Alexander and Dale Streets in Hagerstown Thursday evening. Hagerstown Police Officers responded to the area listed at around 4 p.m. for a report of a gunshot victim. On arrival, officers found 27-year-old Jermaine Reed 2nd with […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Frederick County, MD
Frederick County, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
City
Hagerstown, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Hagerstown, MD
Crime & Safety
WSAV News 3

Deputies: Man shot dead in Burton Wednesday night

BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) — A man was shot dead in Burton Wednesday night, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO). Deputies found the man with gunshot wounds near Milledge Village Road around 8:30 p.m. BCSO says the suspect fled the scene, but there does not seem to be a threat to the public. Investigators […]
BURTON, SC
The Independent

Georgia coroner finds bodies of his own parents and son at shooting range after robbery

A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WUSA9

Hagerstown man who was hit by police officer to be charged

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — Hagerstown Police have identified the officer who hit a man on a motor scooter on a sidewalk Monday. According to the department, the officer was 32-year-old Timothy Cramer. He has served on the force for one year and nine months. He has been placed on administrative suspension.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Criminal Investigation
WRAL News

Death of man shot by off-duty Cumberland County deputy ruled homicide

Fayetteville, N.C. — An autopsy is shedding new light on the death of a man shot and killed by an off-duty deputy in Cumberland County. Jason Walker, 37, died on Jan. 8 after witnesses said he jumped on the hood of Lieutenant Jeffrey Hash's truck along Bingham Drive near Shenandoah Drive in Fayetteville. Hash admitted to exiting the truck and shooting Walker — saying it was to protect his family.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
WUSA9

Frederick County deputy shoots, injures man during pursuit, sheriff's office says

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — A man is in the hospital after he was shot by a Frederick County Sheriff's Office deputy early Friday morning. According to the sheriff's office, a deputy attempted a traffic stop for a suspected drunk driver who was speeding on Interstate 270 and Route 85 around 2:45 a.m. The attempted stop was part of a St. Patrick's Day anti-drunk driving police initiative.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
WDVM 25

Numerous Washington County divisions moving to Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Washington County announced relocations of numerous county divisions from 80 West Baltimore Street Administrative Annex to 747 Northern Avenue in Hagerstown. The following county divisions will relocate on April 11: Permits and Inspection Engineering Planning and Zoning The county says there should be no disruptions to daily operations due to the move. […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
The Frederick News-Post

The Frederick News-Post

Frederick, MD
4K+
Followers
224
Post
872K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Frederick News-Post

Comments / 0

Community Policy