Frederick County deputy who shot Hagerstown man cleared to return to work

The Frederick County sheriff’s deputy who reportedly shot a Hagerstown man during an attempted traffic stop last month has been cleared to return to full-time duty, the sheriff’s office announced in a news release Thursday morning.

After Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins’ approval, Deputy 1st Class Christian Lucente is back working in patrol operations, according to the release.

The Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday Lucente was justified in his use of deadly force during the attempted traffic stop in the early hours of March 18. Still, the sheriff’s office will complete a “full administrative review” of the incident, according to the release.

Jenkins said in the release he was “completely confident” Lucente would be exonerated of any criminal charges for shooting 26-year-old Lookman-Khalil Bello “based on the facts of the criminal investigation.”

“The administrative review into the incident is continuing to affirm that the deputy’s actions were reasonable in that moment, completely justifiable, and within the policy of the sheriff’s office,” Jenkins said in the release.

The local state’s attorney’s office will not be filing charges against Lucente, Frederick County State’s Attorney Charlie Smith said in a Wednesday news release. But this doesn’t stop the sheriff’s office from taking administrative action, he said.

At around 2:45 a.m. on March 18, Lucente tried pulling Bello over for speeding and suspected driving under the influence on Interstate 270 and Md. 85, according to the sheriff’s office. Bello refused to stop, according to police, and Lucente pursued him to the 6900 block of Rooks Court.

Bello left his car and Lucente chased him on foot, the sheriff’s office said. At one point, according to the sheriff’s office, Bello started shooting at Lucente, who returned fire, hitting Bello.

EMS personnel transported Bello to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for treatment, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies later moved him to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center for booking. He is being held without bail.

Lucente wasn’t injured in the chase or exchange of fire, according to the sheriff’s office.

The deputy wasn’t wearing a body camera during the incident, Jenkins said. But Deputy 1st Class Jessica Dixon, who responded to Rooks Court moments after Lucente, was wearing a camera, according to Jenkins. The sheriff said the body camera footage recorded audio of shots being fired as Dixon made her way to the scene, but did not capture video of the shooting.

The state’s attorney’s office will not release the body camera footage until Bello’s criminal prosecution is complete, according to the office’s Wednesday release. Releasing such evidence could affect a future trial for Bello, the office said Wednesday. Smith told the News-Post March 22 releasing body camera footage before the trial could unduly prejudice the defendant.

After Bello’s prosecution, the state’s attorney’s office said it will release a full report outlining all of the evidence, including the body camera footage.

Bello is being represented by a Frederick County public defender.

The Maryland Office of the Public Defender was not able to comment on his case Thursday because the state's attorney's office had yet to provide staff with the body camera footage or other evidence beyond the statement of charges, Melissa Rothstein, director of policy and development for the state's public defender office, said in an email.