Frederick, MD

Frederick man arrested on drug, firearm charges twice in a month

By Angela Roberts aroberts@newspost.com
The Frederick News-Post
 4 days ago

Frederick County sheriff’s deputies arrested a Frederick man Wednesday afternoon on drug and firearm charges, less than a month after he was released on bond for similar charges, according to a Thursday news release from the sheriff’s office.

Blake Anthony Nivens, 25, is being held without bond after the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office narcotics investigations section and SWAT team executed a search warrant at the Best Western Motel on Prospect Boulevard at around noon on Wednesday with help from the Frederick Police Department, according to the release.

During the search, deputies seized 99 grams of cocaine, 50 oxycodone pills, four pounds of marijuana, fentanyl pills and “numerous” drug packaging items. Deputies also seized from Nivens a 9 mm Beretta handgun with a loaded magazine, a 5.56-caliber AR-style pistol and approximately $3,300, police said.

Deputies also arrested Nivens on March 9 after carrying out a search warrant, where they seized about 14 pounds of marijuna, an ounce of cocaine, a “large amount” of prescription alprazolam pills, about 17 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, a handgun with an extended magazine and about $14,000, according to the release.

Nivens was released shortly after his arrest on a $20,000 bond, police said.

Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins identified Nivens’ release and subsequent re-arrest as an example of what he called a “serious systematic problem in the judicial system.”

“This soft shoe approach on crime is not working and this violent offender, in possession of firearms, belongs behind bars until trial, not out on a reduced bond posted with proceeds from the sale of illegal substances,” Jenkins said in the release.

“This is exactly the type of criminal situation that places the public at risk and is escalating crime across the entire country,” he said. “The public has to call for this to stop and demand higher bond amounts for these criminals or jailed until trial.”

Nivens did not have an attorney listed in court records as of Thursday. The Frederick County Public Defender's Office, which represented Nivens for his March arrest, did not return a request for comment Thursday.

The Frederick News-Post

Frederick, MD
