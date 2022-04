(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Local breweries returning to central Ohio for the 11th annual Columbus Winter Beerfest this weekend April 15th & 16th, 2022! The festivities are making a big comeback after being postponed several times during the pandemic. Over 100 Breweries, Hundreds of Craft Beers from Ohio and around the country will be pouring for guests! Co-founder Craig Johnson joins Good Day Columbus to explain what it means to return to the city! This year's theme is Beerfest Is Back!

