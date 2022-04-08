Flood Warning issued for Chester, Montgomery, Philadelphia by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 21:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-19 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued tomorrow morning by 10 am CDT. Target Area: Yazoo The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Yazoo River At Yazoo City affecting Yazoo County. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Yazoo River At Yazoo City. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Friday the stage was 30.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is has crested and will slowly fall over the next several days. - Flood stage is 29.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Yazoo River Yazoo City 29.0 30.3 Fri 8 pm CDT 30.0 29.8 29.6

YAZOO COUNTY, MS ・ 27 DAYS AGO