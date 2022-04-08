ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deerfield Beach, FL

FAU grant extension to fund research of Black children on spectrum

By Joel Lopez
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i7DO8_0f2wjLtd00

Florida Atlantic University has received a $250,000 grant extension for its Center for Autism & Related Disabilities to continue research on Black children who are on the autism spectrum.

"We're very excited," said Dr. Torica Exume, a clinical specialist with FAU CARD. "We're having great feedback. We're enjoying what we're doing here. The results are terrific and we're also presenting in a number of conferences across Florida and the nation."

The goal is to see what the need is in the Black community and get Black children on the spectrum the proper diagnoses, treatment and resources.

Parents of Makhi Lee, 4, of Deerfield Beach, said pediatricians had a difficult time diagnosing him with autism, and lack of culturally appropriate material added to the challenge.

"There were some nuances even with Makhi's speech that were maybe considered cultural that weren't being acknowledged. There were differences in speech charts that maybe only had white faces on them," said Makhi's mother, Terisha Lee. "If Makhi is already having trouble or an autistic child, period, is already having trouble connecting himself to language, it's hard to look at a form with a white face and say, 'This is you.' How was he supposed to know that represents him?"

The family said during the COVID-19 pandemic, it was difficult for their family to find the proper resources, so Lee decided to put her career on pause and help her son at home.

"A lot of therapy shut down, so we kind of had to make do," said Lee. "My husband built us a classroom in the garage, turned our two-car garage into a classroom, and we talked for a year in this space."

WPTV
"If Makhi is already having trouble or an autistic child, period, is already having trouble connecting himself to language, it's hard to look at a form with a white face and say, 'This is you,'" Terisha Lee says of her son, Makhi Lee. "How was he supposed to know that represents him?"

Through a therapist, the family was introduced FAU CARD, which opened the door to research and network with other parents with children on the autism spectrum.

"From there, I've actually been able to help and participate in research studies so that they can get our perspective. How we can be reached, how we can be helped, what our unique needs are, and that's great, because no one had asked before then," said Lee. "So I would love to see more representation, more culturally appropriate materials, but also more practitioners that look like us so that our kids can relate and so that our kids can see themselves in those professionals, because representation is important."

Thanks to high participation, the $250,000 grant will allow FAU CARD to continue and expand its research statewide with a focus on schools. Currently it is conducting research out of the Treasure Coast, Palm Beach County and Broward County.

"Different schools or different school districts are providing different procedures or policies, and if we could have just one uniform way or one standard way of diagnosing screening and providing resources, that will tremendously help diagnose more children with ASD," said Exume.

Last year, 160 families participated in the study, as well as some 72 health-care providers and professionals all wanting to help Black families with children on the autism spectrum.

"We're just the typical family that wants the absolute best for our children on the spectrum and off," said Lee.

Lee has since created motivational T-shirts with autism-positive messages to pay it forward.

She sells them on TerishaLee.com. All proceeds go back to help families with children on the autism spectrum who need help paying for services.

"Even if it's just in a small way, I want people to know that you are not alone if your children has a disability or a delay," said Lee.

Researchers with FAU CARD said they are looking for about 25 Black families to participate in the study.

To join, contact Exume via email at texume@fau.edu.

Comments / 3

Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘People are passing out’: 911 call describes moment Florida Spring Breakers overdosed

It was supposed to be a carefree Spring Break trip to South Florida for a group of college students, including cadets from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. The days of partying led to a mass overdosing where six people at a house party were hospitalized after being exposed to the lethal synthetic opioid fentanyl, hidden in cocaine four of the Spring Breakers ingested. Another two ...
WILTON MANORS, FL
WPBF News 25

22-year-old woman killed in Boca Raton boating incident

BOCA RATON, Fla. — When friends and family talk about Lindsey Partridge, they talk about her energy and her love of life. “She had such a full life,” said her mother, Jessie Partridge. “I mean, she golfed and she hiked.”. Stay informed: Local coverage from WPBF 25...
BOCA RATON, FL
CBS Miami

Mother Upset After Adults Attacked Students At Miami Central High School

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The mother of a student who was attacked at Miami Central High School on Tuesday is outraged and wants more done to improve security on campus. According to Miami Dade Schools, four people including adults came onto the campus to fight with students. A student provided CBS News Miami cellphone video of the brutal brawl. It shows fists flying and hair pulling as fights raged on as others tried to break them up. “It’s upsetting because we’re talking about adults attacking children,” said Alexandria McNichols whose daughter was one of the students assaulted. “This is a nightmare, a security...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Deerfield Beach, FL
Society
City
Deerfield Beach, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Rodent urine, ‘flies landing on green scallions’ force three South Florida restaurants temporarily shut

A dead rodent near the water heater and 118 live flies infesting the kitchen and bar areas convinced state inspectors to shut down a trio of South Florida restaurants last week. The eateries sent to the time-out corner were Nature’s Way Cafe in Lake Worth, Kay Rico Coffee in Hollywood and Nikos Greek Kouzina in Tequesta. The South Florida Sun Sentinel highlights restaurant inspections in ...
FLORIDA STATE
WDBJ7.com

NIH grant to fund Carilion research on brain injuries among the elderly

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Millions of Americans are treated for head trauma every year, but currently there is no test that can rapidly diagnose mild brain injury. Carilion Clinic has teamed up with the University of Pennsylvania and the Richmond startup BRAINBox Solutions to change that. The partners will receive...
ROANOKE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fau#Autism Diagnoses#Autism Spectrum#Black People#Racism
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Florida Atlantic University
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

22K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wptv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy