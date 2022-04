Massanutten Resort has launched a variety of new initiatives intended to reduce the resort’s carbon footprint. The Sustainability Committeea at the resort has a list of projects in its pipeline, which will continue to promote sustainability at the resort, including submitting an entry to the National Ski Areas Association Climate Challenge. These initiatives will complement steps Massanutten has already taken, including installing solar panels in partnership with Secure Futures and implementing over $30,000 of energy-efficient snow guns as part of the NSAA Sustainable Slopes Grant.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO